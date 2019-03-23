Spain v Norway
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Montenegro
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Bulgaria
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Kosovo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Czech Rep
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Northern Ireland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Estonia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|5
|Belarus
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|R. of Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Georgia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macedonia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Poland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Israel
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Austria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|6
|Latvia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Armenia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bos-Herze
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Finland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Greece
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Liechtenstein
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0