Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Aníbal Godoy.
Brazil v Panama
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Brazil
- 23Ederson
- 14Fagner
- 16Militão
- 3Miranda
- 6Telles
- 8Ramos de Oliveira MeloSubstituted forFelipe Andersonat 72'minutes
- 5Casemiro
- 10Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forSousa Soaresat 60'minutes
- 21RicharlisonBooked at 35mins
- 20Roberto FirminoSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 60'minutes
- 11Coutinho
Substitutes
- 1Alisson
- 2Thiago Silva
- 4Marquinhos
- 7Neres
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 12Lobo Silva
- 13Danilo
- 15Fabinho
- 17Felipe Anderson
- 18Marques Loureiro
- 19Sousa Soares
- 22Pereira da Silva
Panama
- 1MejíaBooked at 73mins
- 23Murillo
- 13Machado
- 3CummingsBooked at 26mins
- 4Escobar
- 15Davis
- 19Quintero
- 11Cooper
- 20Godoy
- 7JL Rodriguez
- 9G TorresSubstituted forNelsonat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Vargas
- 6Walker
- 10Browne
- 12Mosquera
- 16Nelson
- 17Blackman
- 18Arroyo
- Referee:
- João Pinheiro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Panama. Jose Fajardo Nelson replaces Gabriel Torres.
Booking
Luis Mejía (Panama) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Fagner (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Luis Mejía.
Attempt saved. Casemiro (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Felipe Anderson (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harold Cummings (Panama).
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Felipe Anderson replaces Arthur.
Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Brazil) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Casemiro (Brazil) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Coutinho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Eric Davis.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Luis Mejía.
Attempt saved. Richarlison (Brazil) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arthur.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Adolfo Machado.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Luis Mejía (Panama) because of an injury.
Richarlison (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eric Davis (Panama).
Offside, Panama. Eric Davis tries a through ball, but Harold Cummings is caught offside.
Foul by Arthur (Brazil).
Aníbal Godoy (Panama) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Gabriel Jesus replaces Roberto Firmino.
Foul by Coutinho (Brazil).
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Everton replaces Lucas Paquetá.
Michael Murillo (Panama) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Richarlison (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Armando Cooper (Panama).
Offside, Panama. Eric Davis tries a through ball, but Jose Luis Rodriguez is caught offside.
Foul by Alex Telles (Brazil).
Alberto Quintero (Panama) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Coutinho (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Casemiro.
Fagner (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jose Luis Rodriguez (Panama).
Foul by Coutinho (Brazil).
Michael Murillo (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Richarlison (Brazil) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Fagner with a cross.
Offside, Panama. Michael Murillo tries a through ball, but Gabriel Torres is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Jose Luis Rodriguez (Panama) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gabriel Torres.