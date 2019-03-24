Goalkeeping brothers Blair and Max Currie sent off on same day

Stranraer goalkeeper Max Currie was dismissed in the draw against Arbroath

Brothers Blair and Max Currie have plenty in common.

They both wanted to be goalkeepers, they both started at Rangers, they both still ply their trade in Scottish football's lower leagues and, as of Saturday, both were sent off within 40 minutes of each other.

Max, 22, was dismissed for Stranraer after a clash with Michael McKenna just before half-time in the 0-0 draw with Scottish League One leaders Arbroath.

Clyde keeper Blair, 25, was then sent off and conceded a penalty against Annan in League Two.

Annan made it 1-1 with the 83rd-minute spot-kick but Clyde hit a winner.

The siblings clearly like doing things together.

Clyde boss Danny Lennon, though, insists Blair's sending-off was unjustified.

"Blair has done absolutely nothing wrong and the Annan player has a hold of his leg. We'll be appealing," he said.