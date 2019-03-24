Ross County: Fans condemned for 'bringing club into disrepute'

Over 3000 fans were at the Caledonian Stadium for Saturday's final

Ross County have condemned a minority of their fans for "unacceptable conduct" after seats were allegedly damaged at Saturday's Scottish Challenge Cup Final.

The Scottish Championship leaders beat Connah's Quay Nomads 3-1 at the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness.

County say they will work with Inverness and police to investigate.

"This small minority of fans are bringing our club into disrepute," read a County statement.

"Irrespective of any action by other authorities, should any supporter be identified the club will take further action. There has been a trend of unacceptable conduct at recent derbies both home and away."