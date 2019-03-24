Match ends, Kazakhstan 0, Russia 4.
Kazakhstan v Russia
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Kazakhstan
- 12Nepogodov
- 21Beysebekov
- 6AkhmetovBooked at 64mins
- 2Maliy
- 23LogvinenkoSubstituted forVorogovskiyat 29'minutes
- 16SuyumbayevBooked at 50mins
- 8PertsukhSubstituted forZhukovat 85'minutes
- 5KuatBooked at 59mins
- 17Merkel
- 14MurtazaevSubstituted forTurysbekat 59'minutes
- 19ZainutdinovBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Pokatilov
- 3Seidakhmet
- 4Alip
- 7Muzhikov
- 9Omirtayev
- 10Zhukov
- 11Vorogovskiy
- 13Shchetkin
- 15Turysbek
- 18Shomko
- 20Fedin
- 22Shatskiy
Russia
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 5Semenov
- 14Dzhikiya
- 13Kudryashov
- 7Ozdoev
- 8Gazinskiy
- 21IonovSubstituted forIgnatjevat 61'minutes
- 19AkhmetovSubstituted forAl Miranchukat 72'minutes
- 6CheryshevBooked at 70mins
- 22DzyubaSubstituted forChalovat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Nababkin
- 4Belyaev
- 9Smolov
- 10Chalov
- 11An Miranchuk
- 12Lunev
- 15Al Miranchuk
- 16Shunin
- 17Barinov
- 18Zhirkov
- 20Ignatjev
- 23Schennikov
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kazakhstan 0, Russia 4.
Attempt missed. Fedor Chalov (Russia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladislav Ignatjev with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Sergiy Maliy.
Booking
Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fedor Kudryashov (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Magomed Ozdoev (Russia) because of an injury.
Delay in match Alexander Merkel (Kazakhstan) because of an injury.
Offside, Russia. Yuri Gazinskiy tries a through ball, but Fedor Chalov is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Vladislav Ignatjev (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fedor Chalov.
Offside, Kazakhstan. Georgiy Zhukov tries a through ball, but Baktiyor Zainutdinov is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Georgiy Zhukov replaces Yuriy Pertsukh.
Attempt missed. Yuriy Pertsukh (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Islambek Kuat.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Fedor Chalov replaces Artem Dzyuba.
Attempt missed. Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yuri Gazinskiy.
Attempt saved. Islambek Kuat (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gafurzhan Suyumbayev.
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Georgi Dzhikiya.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Sergiy Maliy.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Yan Vorogovskiy.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Eldos Akhmetov.
Magomed Ozdoev (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yuriy Pertsukh (Kazakhstan).
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Aleksey Miranchuk replaces Ilzat Akhmetov.
Attempt saved. Magomed Ozdoev (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Ilzat Akhmetov (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yuriy Pertsukh (Kazakhstan).
Booking
Denis Cheryshev (Russia) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Denis Cheryshev (Russia).
Attempt saved. Denis Cheryshev (Russia) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Fernandes with a cross.
Attempt missed. Yuriy Pertsukh (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mario Fernandes (Russia) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ilzat Akhmetov (Russia) because of an injury.
Booking
Eldos Akhmetov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fedor Kudryashov (Russia).
Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Own Goal by Abzal Beysebekov, Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan 0, Russia 4.