European Championship Qualifying - Group I
Kazakhstan0Russia4

Kazakhstan v Russia

Line-ups

Kazakhstan

  • 12Nepogodov
  • 21Beysebekov
  • 6AkhmetovBooked at 64mins
  • 2Maliy
  • 23LogvinenkoSubstituted forVorogovskiyat 29'minutes
  • 16SuyumbayevBooked at 50mins
  • 8PertsukhSubstituted forZhukovat 85'minutes
  • 5KuatBooked at 59mins
  • 17Merkel
  • 14MurtazaevSubstituted forTurysbekat 59'minutes
  • 19ZainutdinovBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Pokatilov
  • 3Seidakhmet
  • 4Alip
  • 7Muzhikov
  • 9Omirtayev
  • 10Zhukov
  • 11Vorogovskiy
  • 13Shchetkin
  • 15Turysbek
  • 18Shomko
  • 20Fedin
  • 22Shatskiy

Russia

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 5Semenov
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 13Kudryashov
  • 7Ozdoev
  • 8Gazinskiy
  • 21IonovSubstituted forIgnatjevat 61'minutes
  • 19AkhmetovSubstituted forAl Miranchukat 72'minutes
  • 6CheryshevBooked at 70mins
  • 22DzyubaSubstituted forChalovat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Nababkin
  • 4Belyaev
  • 9Smolov
  • 10Chalov
  • 11An Miranchuk
  • 12Lunev
  • 15Al Miranchuk
  • 16Shunin
  • 17Barinov
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 20Ignatjev
  • 23Schennikov
Referee:
Slavko Vincic

Match Stats

Home TeamKazakhstanAway TeamRussia
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home7
Away18
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Kazakhstan 0, Russia 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Kazakhstan 0, Russia 4.

Attempt missed. Fedor Chalov (Russia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladislav Ignatjev with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Russia. Conceded by Sergiy Maliy.

Booking

Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Fedor Kudryashov (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Magomed Ozdoev (Russia) because of an injury.

Delay in match Alexander Merkel (Kazakhstan) because of an injury.

Offside, Russia. Yuri Gazinskiy tries a through ball, but Fedor Chalov is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Vladislav Ignatjev (Russia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fedor Chalov.

Offside, Kazakhstan. Georgiy Zhukov tries a through ball, but Baktiyor Zainutdinov is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Kazakhstan. Georgiy Zhukov replaces Yuriy Pertsukh.

Attempt missed. Yuriy Pertsukh (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Islambek Kuat.

Substitution

Substitution, Russia. Fedor Chalov replaces Artem Dzyuba.

Attempt missed. Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yuri Gazinskiy.

Attempt saved. Islambek Kuat (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gafurzhan Suyumbayev.

Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Georgi Dzhikiya.

Corner, Russia. Conceded by Sergiy Maliy.

Corner, Russia. Conceded by Yan Vorogovskiy.

Corner, Russia. Conceded by Eldos Akhmetov.

Magomed Ozdoev (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yuriy Pertsukh (Kazakhstan).

Substitution

Substitution, Russia. Aleksey Miranchuk replaces Ilzat Akhmetov.

Attempt saved. Magomed Ozdoev (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Ilzat Akhmetov (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yuriy Pertsukh (Kazakhstan).

Booking

Denis Cheryshev (Russia) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Denis Cheryshev (Russia).

Attempt saved. Denis Cheryshev (Russia) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Fernandes with a cross.

Attempt missed. Yuriy Pertsukh (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mario Fernandes (Russia) because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ilzat Akhmetov (Russia) because of an injury.

Booking

Eldos Akhmetov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Fedor Kudryashov (Russia).

Bauyrzhan Turysbek (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Own Goal by Abzal Beysebekov, Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan 0, Russia 4.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11005053
2Montenegro10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Kosovo00000000
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg11002113
2Portugal10100001
3Ukraine10100001
4Serbia00000000
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004043
2Northern Ireland11002023
3Germany00000000
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus100104-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2R. of Ireland11001013
3Denmark00000000
4Gibraltar100101-10
5Georgia100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales11001013
2Croatia11002113
3Slovakia21012113
4Azerbaijan100112-10
5Hungary100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta11002113
2Spain11002113
3Sweden11002113
4Faroe Islands100112-10
5Norway100112-10
6Romania100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11003123
2Poland11001013
3Slovenia10101101
4Israel10101101
5Austria100101-10
6Latvia100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11004133
2Iceland11002023
3Turkey11002023
4Albania100102-20
5Andorra100102-20
6Moldova100114-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21015323
2Belgium11003123
3Cyprus11005053
4Kazakhstan210134-13
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece11002023
2Italy11002023
3Bos-Herze11002113
4Armenia100112-10
5Finland100102-20
6Liechtenstein100102-20
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

