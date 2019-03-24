Hungary v Croatia
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Hungary
- 1Gulácsi
- 14Lovrencsics
- 2Baráth
- 6Orban
- 4Kádár
- 8Nagy
- 16Pátkai
- 7Dzsudzsák
- 20Szoboszlai
- 18Nagy
- 9Szalai
Substitutes
- 3Korhut
- 5Souza dos Santos
- 10Kovács
- 11Németh
- 12Dibusz
- 13Kalmar
- 15Gazdag
- 17Varga
- 19Balogh
- 21Bese
- 22Kovacsik
- 23Holender
Croatia
- 12L Kalinic
- 16Jedvaj
- 6Lovren
- 21Vida
- 3Barisic
- 10Modric
- 11Brozovic
- 18Rebic
- 7Rakitic
- 4Perisic
- 9Kramaric
Substitutes
- 1Livakovic
- 2Brekalo
- 5Caleta-Car
- 8Kovacic
- 13Vlasic
- 14Bradaric
- 15Pasalic
- 17Rog
- 19Badelj
- 20Petkovic
- 22Leovac
- 23Sluga
- Referee:
- William Collum