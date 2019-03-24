European Championship Qualifying - Group E
Hungary17:00Croatia
Venue: Groupama Arena, Hungary

Hungary v Croatia

Line-ups

Hungary

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 14Lovrencsics
  • 2Baráth
  • 6Orban
  • 4Kádár
  • 8Nagy
  • 16Pátkai
  • 7Dzsudzsák
  • 20Szoboszlai
  • 18Nagy
  • 9Szalai

Substitutes

  • 3Korhut
  • 5Souza dos Santos
  • 10Kovács
  • 11Németh
  • 12Dibusz
  • 13Kalmar
  • 15Gazdag
  • 17Varga
  • 19Balogh
  • 21Bese
  • 22Kovacsik
  • 23Holender

Croatia

  • 12L Kalinic
  • 16Jedvaj
  • 6Lovren
  • 21Vida
  • 3Barisic
  • 10Modric
  • 11Brozovic
  • 18Rebic
  • 7Rakitic
  • 4Perisic
  • 9Kramaric

Substitutes

  • 1Livakovic
  • 2Brekalo
  • 5Caleta-Car
  • 8Kovacic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 14Bradaric
  • 15Pasalic
  • 17Rog
  • 19Badelj
  • 20Petkovic
  • 22Leovac
  • 23Sluga
Referee:
William Collum

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11005053
2Montenegro10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Kosovo00000000
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg11002113
2Portugal10100001
3Ukraine10100001
4Serbia00000000
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004043
2Northern Ireland11002023
3Germany00000000
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus100104-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2R. of Ireland11001013
3Denmark00000000
4Gibraltar100101-10
5Georgia100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales11001013
2Croatia11002113
3Slovakia21012113
4Azerbaijan100112-10
5Hungary100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta11002113
2Spain11002113
3Sweden11002113
4Faroe Islands100112-10
5Norway100112-10
6Romania100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11003123
2Poland11001013
3Slovenia10101101
4Israel10101101
5Austria100101-10
6Latvia100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11004133
2Iceland11002023
3Turkey11002023
4Albania100102-20
5Andorra100102-20
6Moldova100114-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21015323
2Belgium11003123
3Cyprus11005053
4Kazakhstan210134-13
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece11002023
2Italy11002023
3Bos-Herze11002113
4Armenia100112-10
5Finland100102-20
6Liechtenstein100102-20
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

