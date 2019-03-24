SWPL: Glasgow City 'want trophies back' - Scott Booth

Media playback is not supported on this device Goals: Glasgow City knock Celtic out of SWPL Cup

Glasgow City want to "get those trophies back" said head coach Scott Booth after they brushed aside Celtic 4-0 to reach the SWPL Cup semi-final.

City are champions 12 years in a row, but are without a domestic cup success in three seasons.

And Booth says they are eager to wrestle the cups from holders Hibs.

"In the cup competitions we haven't done what we want. Our main target is to keep winning the league, but it's something we want to add," said Booth.

City were joined in the last four by Hibernian, Rangers and Spartans, with the draw due to take place on Monday.

Nightmare nine minutes

Celtic have been SWPL Cup finalists in the past two years, losing out on both occasions to Hibs, and were determined to go one better this term.

City had rattled in 28 goals in their previous four games, but Celtic had prided themselves this season on being more solid; conceding just three times.

And for 20 minutes they had held their own, and had Natalie Ross finished Keeva Keenan's low cross they may well have taken the lead.

But then City scored three times in nine minutes. Helped by a strong wind, Hayley Lauder turned and cracked a shot from the edge of the box beyond goalkeeper Megan Cunningham.

Then Clare Shine added two in quick-succession, making it six goals in three games since her return to the Scottish champions.

Megan Foley made it four in the second half as City eased into the last four, with Booth's side twice hitting the woodwork as they threatened to win by more.

Rangers aim for Hibs and City's level

Rangers head coach Amy McDonald said her side had a heart-to-heart following the 4-0 defeat last week to Hibernian.

Her side responded with a 4-1 win over Forfar Farmington to make the last four, but she says her side need to be more ruthless if they are to be seen as contenders.

"We had four different goalscorers, but we won't settle for that," McDonald told Rangers TV.

"If that was a Hibs or a Glasgow City they would go on to make it six, seven or eight, so we've still a way to go to get to their level."

Beveridge 'perfect for the job'

Ahead of Stirling University's 6-0 defeat to Hibernian, the SWPL 1 side announced Craig Beveridge as their new permanent head coach.

Beveridge had been the interim coach, but Stirling said in a short statement: "After an extensive recruitment process we believe he is perfect for the job."

"I'm delighted," said Beveridge, whose side are currently bottom of the table. "It's been a tough period for us, it's been a long process, we'd have liked it to be quicker. But the university have invested a lot of funds into myself, the team and women's football.

"We're looking at the long picture. I'm looking to next season and September when we can bring in some new students."

In the other cup tie, Spartans beat Motherwell 5-0, scoring all their goals within the first 28 minutes.

Record crowd in Italy

Scotland striker Lana Clelland said "football won" as she was part of the Fiorentina side that played in front of a crowd of 39,000 at Juventus' Allianz Stadium.

It was the first ever women's game to be held at the Turin ground, and the club had made it free entry, resulting in a record crowd for a women's game in Italy.

The hosts won 1-0.

It follows on from last weekend where a crowd of 60,739 watched Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano - a record for a top-flight domestic women's game in Europe.

Scotland are hoping of a similar sort of bounce on 28 May when they host Jamaica at Hampden ahead of the World Cup.