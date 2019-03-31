Arsenal v Newcastle United

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored as Arsenal claimed a ninth consecutive home league win by beating Manchester United 2-0 in their last domestic game

TEAM NEWS

Aaron Ramsey and Nacho Monreal are expected to be available for Arsenal after recovering from minor injuries.

Granit Xhaka faces a fitness test after being forced off in Switzerland's last game because of a muscle problem, while Lucas Torreira is serving a ban.

Newcastle's Fabian Schar completes a two-match suspension, though he may not have featured anyway after suffering concussion playing for Switzerland.

Jamaal Lascelles has recovered from a knee problem and is set to return.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE:Arsenal are looking for a 10th consecutive home league victory. Even 'The Invincibles' of 2003-04 never got a run of home league wins into double figures.

Last season Arsene Wenger finished with 63 points, and an Arsenal win here would see Unai Emery match that tally with seven games to spare.

Cardiff's late defeat to Chelsea was warmly received on Tyneside. Newcastle now have a buffer above the relegation zone.

The Magpies have struggled at the Emirates in recent seasons - scoring just once over their last four league visits - and Rafael Benitez has still never won a league game away at Arsenal.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery: "Monday's match is going to be very difficult. Newcastle are in a good moment.

"They have a lot of good players and good organisation. The coach has a lot of experience and he is very competitive and I know that.

"The last matches they are playing, they are playing with a big confidence and very strong defensively and very competitive."

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez: "We know we have to win maybe just one more game [to be safe].

"But if we can't win the next one, we just have to keep going. I will not put us under pressure.

"We just need to stay calm and focus on the next game, then see what happens."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

While Arsenal have struggled on the road, when they are at home they play with lots of confidence. I can see this almost being a routine victory for them.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v legendary guitarist Johnny Marr

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won six successive home games against Newcastle United, all in the Premier League, scoring 18 goals and conceding just five.

Newcastle have lost 11 of their last 12 league matches against Arsenal, with the exception their 2-1 win at St James' Park last season.

The Magpies' solitary victory at the Emirates Stadium came in November 2010, when Andy Carroll scored the only goal.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won all six of their home league matches in 2019.

The only other English league clubs yet to drop a home point this calendar year are Manchester City and Sheffield United (prior to the Blades' game on Saturday).

Victory would be a 10th in a row at home in the top flight for the first time since a similar sequence from December 1997 to May 1998.

Mesut Ozil has scored three goals and provided an assist in four league games against Newcastle.

Newcastle United