Premier League
Arsenal20:00Newcastle
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored as Arsenal claimed a ninth consecutive home league win by beating Manchester United 2-0 in their last domestic game

TEAM NEWS

Aaron Ramsey and Nacho Monreal are expected to be available for Arsenal after recovering from minor injuries.

Granit Xhaka faces a fitness test after being forced off in Switzerland's last game because of a muscle problem, while Lucas Torreira is serving a ban.

Newcastle's Fabian Schar completes a two-match suspension, though he may not have featured anyway after suffering concussion playing for Switzerland.

Jamaal Lascelles has recovered from a knee problem and is set to return.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE:Arsenal are looking for a 10th consecutive home league victory. Even 'The Invincibles' of 2003-04 never got a run of home league wins into double figures.

Last season Arsene Wenger finished with 63 points, and an Arsenal win here would see Unai Emery match that tally with seven games to spare.

Cardiff's late defeat to Chelsea was warmly received on Tyneside. Newcastle now have a buffer above the relegation zone.

The Magpies have struggled at the Emirates in recent seasons - scoring just once over their last four league visits - and Rafael Benitez has still never won a league game away at Arsenal.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery: "Monday's match is going to be very difficult. Newcastle are in a good moment.

"They have a lot of good players and good organisation. The coach has a lot of experience and he is very competitive and I know that.

"The last matches they are playing, they are playing with a big confidence and very strong defensively and very competitive."

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez: "We know we have to win maybe just one more game [to be safe].

"But if we can't win the next one, we just have to keep going. I will not put us under pressure.

"We just need to stay calm and focus on the next game, then see what happens."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

While Arsenal have struggled on the road, when they are at home they play with lots of confidence. I can see this almost being a routine victory for them.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v legendary guitarist Johnny Marr

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Arsenal have won six successive home games against Newcastle United, all in the Premier League, scoring 18 goals and conceding just five.
  • Newcastle have lost 11 of their last 12 league matches against Arsenal, with the exception their 2-1 win at St James' Park last season.
  • The Magpies' solitary victory at the Emirates Stadium came in November 2010, when Andy Carroll scored the only goal.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal have won all six of their home league matches in 2019.
  • The only other English league clubs yet to drop a home point this calendar year are Manchester City and Sheffield United (prior to the Blades' game on Saturday).
  • Victory would be a 10th in a row at home in the top flight for the first time since a similar sequence from December 1997 to May 1998.
  • Mesut Ozil has scored three goals and provided an assist in four league games against Newcastle.

Newcastle United

  • This will be Newcastle's 15th consecutive Premier League game on a Monday to be played away from home. They have won two of the previous 14, drawing one and losing 11.
  • Newcastle have lost 17 of their last 23 Premier League fixtures in London and are winless in their last six visits to the capital (D2, L4).
  • Rafael Benitez's side have kept nine clean sheets this term, a total bettered only by four sides prior to the latest round of matches.
  • However, they have not recorded a shut-out away from home since beating Huddersfield 1-0 on 15 December.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool32247171185379
2Man City31252481216077
3Tottenham312011057332461
4Man Utd31187660411961
5Arsenal30186663392460
6Chelsea31186752341860
7Wolves31128113838044
8Leicester32135144243-144
9Everton32127134542343
10Watford31127124346-343
11West Ham32126144148-742
12Bournemouth32115164358-1538
13Crystal Palace31106153841-336
14Newcastle3198143140-935
15Brighton3096153243-1133
16Southampton3189143550-1533
17Burnley3296173759-2233
18Cardiff3184192859-3128
19Fulham3245232972-4317
20Huddersfield3235241859-4114
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC