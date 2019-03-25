Daniel James: Wales winger has 'learnt' from Ryan Giggs & Gareth Bale

Ryan Giggs (left) gave Daniel James his first cap against Albania in November 2018

Wales match winner Daniel James says he received advice and encouragement from manager Ryan Giggs and captain Gareth Bale.

James scored the only goal as Wales began their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over Slovakia at Cardiff City Stadium.

The 21-year-old winger replicated his recent fine form for Swansea City on his competitive Wales debut.

"It's massive for me to learn off the gaffer and Gareth," James said.

"They've obviously shown a lot to me and the gaffer said to me before the game 'go and do what you've been doing at Swansea.'

"Gareth just said 'keep getting at the full-back' and that's what I did."

James was handed his second cap by Giggs in what was a bold team selection by the manager, who has placed a strong emphasis on youth and pace.

Gareth Bale led Wales' forward line with James and fellow wingers David Brooks and Harry Wilson in support.

"It's massive the way the gaffer has trusted in all of us," James added.

"It gives us loads of licence, especially going forward.

"Obviously you've got to do the defensive bits but when we've got the ball in midfield we've got players who can find us in behind."

Slovakia and group favourites Croatia had won their opening qualifiers and James said Wales were well aware of the need for a good start in Cardiff.

Giggs' side are next in action in back-to-back qualifiers in Croatia on 8 June and four days later in Hungary, who beat the World Cup runners-up 2-1 on Sunday to give a boost to Wales in Group E.

"A few teams got points on the board the other day and the pressure was on us," James said.

"We've got two tough games in the summer now. When we join up in the summer we've got to prepare right for those two games.

"All the boys are looking forward to them."