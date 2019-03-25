Euro 2020 qualifiers: Josh Magennis says NI can pip Germany or Dutch in group

Media playback is not supported on this device Northern Ireland players expect to win - Magennis

Josh Magennis insists Northern Ireland can pip either the Netherlands or Germany to secure qualification for Euro 2020.

Magennis' 87th-minute goal secured a vital 2-1 win over Belarus as Northern Ireland remained on top of Group C, ahead of Germany and the Netherlands.

"We truly believe we can do it," said the 28-year-old Bolton striker.

"There is no point me standing here if I didn't think we could go through. I might as well not show up."

Following Sunday's last-gasp win, Northern Ireland lead Group C on six points - three ahead of Germany who earned a dramatic opening 3-2 away win over the Netherlands on Sunday, with the Dutch also on three points after two games.

Michael O'Neill's side will begin a run of four concluding games against the Group C big guns with a home match against Germany on 9 September.

Northern Ireland will be away to the Netherlands on 10 October before a November double-header which sees them hosting the Dutch and facing Germany away.

Magennis backs NI's new possession-based style

Magennis, whose winner was his fifth international goal, added: ""Maybe we will have to dig deep. I also say, 'Why not us?'

"It's a cliche and cheesy but the main thing was the three points and we want 12 points out of the first four games and then we can head towards September, October and November.

"We have started off well and now we have to look forward to June."

O'Neill has changed Northern Ireland's approach over the past six months, looking to play a more possession-based style rather than relying on counter-attacks, and it is a change Magennis is enjoying.

"We are trying to develop and we are no longer a one-dimensional team as people said before,"

"We are trying to break teams down and at times it is not pretty but we have come off the pitch knowing we have won."