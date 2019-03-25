Scotland at 'rock bottom,' says captain Andy Robertson

Scotland laboured to 2-0 victory in San Marino

Scotland are at "rock bottom" after their first two Euro 2020 qualifying games, says captain Andy Robertson.

Alex McLeish's side are fifth in Group I following a 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan and an unconvincing 2-0 win over San Marino, the world's bottom-ranked side.

But the Liverpool left-back is calling on the squad to "stick together" in a bid to recover from their sticky start.

"The only way we do that is by winning games and playing a lot better," said 25-year-old Robertson.

"The country is at rock bottom just now in terms of football and we need to pick it back up."

McLeish and the players came in for heavy criticism after the loss to Kazakhstan, who were hammered 4-0 at home by Russia on Sunday.

And Scotland's performance in San Marino did nothing to ease the pressure on the manager before a June double-header at home to Cyprus and away to group leaders Belgium.

Robertson, who missed the opening qualifier because of dental surgery but returned to skipper the team on Sunday, admitted the San Marino game was "all about damage limitation".

"When you get beaten in a game you were meant to win, and people are saying it's the worst result we've ever had, then this week was never going to be a success," he said.

"But we followed it up with not a good performance again. The lads need to stick together."

'Can't look at this game in isolation' - analysis

BBC Sport Scotland's Michael Stewart

Andy Robertson himself is saying the country is at rock bottom football-wise. The supporters are fully aware of that. They feel it. You can't look at this game in isolation. You've got to think about the fact that under the previous manager in the last six competitive games he was undefeated in 2017.

If you look at Thursday night, it was shambolic. And Sunday's performance wasn't much better. The only difference was we were playing against a team that was officially the worst in the world. So things are not great.