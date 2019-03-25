Stockport County and AFC Telford United condemn FA Trophy fan behaviour

Josh Coulson (left) celebrates after scoring for Leyton Orient in their win against AFC Telford United

Stockport County and AFC Telford United have condemned the actions of some fans after incidents at their FA Trophy semi-final second legs on Saturday.

Two supporters ran onto the pitch after AFC Fylde's winning goal against Stockport at Edgeley Park.

The Hatters say they will give lifetime bans to the fans when identified.

Meanwhile, fellow National League North club Telford say they received a number of reports of racist abuse after their defeat by Leyton Orient.

BBC Sport has contacted the Football Association, Greater Manchester Police and West Mercia Police following the incidents.

"We are embarrassed by the behaviour of the individuals who ran onto the pitch despite the repeated warnings we have issued advising people not to enter the field of play," a Stockport County statement said.

"We have been analysing CCTV and other footage in order to identify the two main offenders and we are continuing to liaise with Greater Manchester Police, as this is a criminal matter. We are also seeking to impose lifetime bans from Edgeley Park on these individuals."

A crowd of 6,000 attended Stockport's 3-2 defeat by Fylde, while National League leaders Leyton Orient won 2-1 at Telford for a 3-1 victory on aggregate to reach the final at Wembley on 19 May.

AFC Telford United said in a statement: "We can confirm we have also received several reports of an individual who directed racist abuse at an opposition player as well as several supporters who threw a number of objects onto the field of play above the away dugout.

"These incidents have been reported to the FA as they were picked up on the match officials report.

"As a football club, we will not tolerate behaviour which brings our name into disrepute, and we are committed to taking action wherever we have evidence. We will also share information with the Police so that criminal proceedings can be considered."