Bromsgrove Sporting: Non-league player says reaction is 'mad' after goal goes viral

Media playback is not supported on this device Bromsgrove Sporting: Jason Cowley scores spectacular goal for non-league side

Non-league striker Jason Cowley says his life had gone mad after a video of him scoring a stunning goal went viral.

The Bromgsrove Sporting forward became an internet star after his spectacular strike in Saturday's 2-1 win against Corby Town attracted more than 400,000 page views on the BBC Sport website.

Cowley's 29th goal of the season helped keep Sporting top of Southern League Division One Central, the eighth tier of English football.

"My phone hasn't stopped all weekend with people messaging me and asking for interviews," Cowley, who makes his living removing asbestos, told BBC Hereford and Worcester.

"It's been mad. It's been non-stop really. I need to speak to someone and charge 10p a view!"

Cowley beat two defenders by flicking the ball over his head before volleying it into the bottom corner, a finish reminiscent of Paul Gascoigne's strike for England against Scotland during Euro 96.

Media playback is not supported on this device Euro 96: Gazza's sublime strike

"It was a great goal and I don't really know how it came about," said Cowley.

"I just gambled on a flick-on and as soon as it came over my head from my flick I knew there was only one place it was going.

"Normally I do that but I'm nowhere near the goal but this time I was in the middle of the goal so I followed it and hit it."

With six games remaining this season, Sporting lead second-placed Peterborough Sports by a point, having played two games more.

Just one side is promoted automatically to the Premier Division with the next four contesting promotion play-offs.

"I think 100% we will do it," said Cowley. "I'm confident.

"Automatic would be the best way but we'll take any way that gets us through."

Jason Cowley video courtesy of Jack Mansell/Bromsgrove Sporting FC.