European Championship Qualifying - Group J
Italy1Liechtenstein0

Italy v Liechtenstein

Line-ups

Italy

  • 1Sirigu
  • 5Mancini
  • 19Bonucci
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 7Spinazzola
  • 15Sensi
  • 8Jorginho
  • 6Verratti
  • 16Politano
  • 21Quagliarella
  • 14Kean

Substitutes

  • 2Izzo
  • 3Cristante
  • 4Biraghi
  • 9Pavoletti
  • 10Bernardeschi
  • 11Grifo
  • 12Cragno
  • 17Immobile
  • 18Barella
  • 20Lasagna
  • 22Donnarumma
  • 23Zaniolo

Liechtenstein

  • 1Buchel
  • 20Wolfinger
  • 4Kaufmann
  • 5Hofer
  • 3Goppel
  • 8Sele
  • 23Polverino
  • 10Wieser
  • 9Kühne
  • 18Hasler
  • 11Salanovic

Substitutes

  • 2Brändle
  • 6Malin
  • 7Ospelt
  • 12Hobi
  • 13Büchel
  • 14Meier
  • 15Yildiz
  • 16Eberle
  • 17Gubser
  • 19Frick
  • 21Majer
  • 22Rechsteiner
Referee:
Kirill Levnikov

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamLiechtenstein
Possession
Home83%
Away17%
Shots
Home7
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Italy 1, Liechtenstein 0. Stefano Sensi (Italy) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Leonardo Spinazzola with a cross.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Daniel Kaufmann.

Attempt blocked. Matteo Politano (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Attempt blocked. Stefano Sensi (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Jens Hofer.

Attempt blocked. Matteo Politano (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Quagliarella.

Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Gianluca Mancini.

Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Italy).

Simon Kühne (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Stefano Sensi (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matteo Politano following a corner.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Sandro Wolfinger.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Benjamin Buchel.

Attempt saved. Fabio Quagliarella (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Politano.

Hand ball by Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Tuesday 26th March 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Bulgaria20202202
3Kosovo10101101
4Montenegro201126-41
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine21102114
2Luxembourg21013303
3Portugal20201102
4Serbia10101101
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland22004136
2Germany11003213
3Netherlands21016333
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland21102024
2R. of Ireland21101014
3Denmark10100001
4Georgia201102-21
5Gibraltar100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia21012113
2Wales11001013
3Hungary210123-13
4Croatia21013303
5Azerbaijan100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain21102114
2Malta21102114
3Sweden21102114
4Romania201112-11
5Faroe Islands201112-11
6Norway201112-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland22003036
2Israel21105324
3Macedonia21104224
4Slovenia20202202
5Austria200225-30
6Latvia200215-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22008176
2Turkey22006066
3Albania21013213
4Iceland210124-23
5Andorra200205-50
6Moldova200218-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Russia21015323
3Kazakhstan210134-13
4Cyprus21015233
5Scotland210123-13
6San Marino200207-70

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22004136
2Italy22003036
3Greece21012203
4Finland21012203
5Armenia200214-30
6Liechtenstein200203-30
