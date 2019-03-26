Goal! Italy 1, Liechtenstein 0. Stefano Sensi (Italy) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Leonardo Spinazzola with a cross.
Italy v Liechtenstein
Line-ups
Italy
- 1Sirigu
- 5Mancini
- 19Bonucci
- 13Romagnoli
- 7Spinazzola
- 15Sensi
- 8Jorginho
- 6Verratti
- 16Politano
- 21Quagliarella
- 14Kean
Substitutes
- 2Izzo
- 3Cristante
- 4Biraghi
- 9Pavoletti
- 10Bernardeschi
- 11Grifo
- 12Cragno
- 17Immobile
- 18Barella
- 20Lasagna
- 22Donnarumma
- 23Zaniolo
Liechtenstein
- 1Buchel
- 20Wolfinger
- 4Kaufmann
- 5Hofer
- 3Goppel
- 8Sele
- 23Polverino
- 10Wieser
- 9Kühne
- 18Hasler
- 11Salanovic
Substitutes
- 2Brändle
- 6Malin
- 7Ospelt
- 12Hobi
- 13Büchel
- 14Meier
- 15Yildiz
- 16Eberle
- 17Gubser
- 19Frick
- 21Majer
- 22Rechsteiner
- Referee:
- Kirill Levnikov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home83%
- Away17%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Daniel Kaufmann.
Attempt blocked. Matteo Politano (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Attempt blocked. Stefano Sensi (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Jens Hofer.
Attempt blocked. Matteo Politano (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Quagliarella.
Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Gianluca Mancini.
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Italy).
Simon Kühne (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stefano Sensi (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matteo Politano following a corner.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Sandro Wolfinger.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Benjamin Buchel.
Attempt saved. Fabio Quagliarella (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matteo Politano.
Hand ball by Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.