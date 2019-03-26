International Friendlies
Morocco0Argentina1

Morocco v Argentina

Line-ups

Morocco

  • 1Bono
  • 5BenatiaBooked at 44minsSubstituted forAbdelhamidat 61'minutes
  • 4da CostaSubstituted forIdrissiat 87'minutes
  • 6Saïss
  • 3Mazraoui
  • 8El AhmadiSubstituted forAït Bennasserat 61'minutes
  • 14BoussoufaBooked at 55minsSubstituted forFajrat 74'minutes
  • 2Hakimi
  • 10BelhandaBooked at 8minsSubstituted forBourabiaat 87'minutes
  • 9Boufal
  • 13BoutaïbBooked at 29minsSubstituted forAliouiat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7El Haddad
  • 11Fajr
  • 12Mohamedi
  • 15Aït Bennasser
  • 16Abdelhamid
  • 17Baadi
  • 18Bourabia
  • 19El Karti
  • 20Idrissi
  • 21S Amrabat
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 23Alioui

Argentina

  • 23AndradaSubstituted forMussoat 67'minutes
  • 24Montiel
  • 6Pezzella
  • 4KannemannBooked at 54mins
  • 8Acuña
  • 7PereyraSubstituted forMarconeat 90+2'minutes
  • 28Rodríguez
  • 5ParedesSubstituted forZarachoat 76'minutes
  • 16de PaulSubstituted forCorreaat 62'minutes
  • 21DybalaSubstituted forLo Celsoat 79'minutes
  • 22MartínezBooked at 42minsSubstituted forSuárezat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Mercado
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 9Benedetto
  • 11Correa
  • 12Marchesín
  • 13Marcone
  • 15Lanzini
  • 19Zaracho
  • 20Lo Celso
  • 27Suárez
  • 29Foyth
  • 32Musso
Referee:
Janny Sikazwe

Match Stats

Home TeamMoroccoAway TeamArgentina
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home10
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home22
Away27

Live Text

Match ends, Morocco 0, Argentina 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Morocco 0, Argentina 1.

Attempt saved. Yunis Abdelhamid (Morocco) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Faycal Fajr with a cross.

Rachid Alioui (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).

Romain Saïss (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matías Suárez (Argentina).

Substitution

Substitution, Argentina. Iván Marcone replaces Roberto Pereyra.

Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Morocco).

Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Romain Saïss (Morocco) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Faycal Fajr with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Walter Kannemann.

Attempt blocked. Romain Saïss (Morocco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Faycal Fajr with a cross.

Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).

Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ángel Correa (Argentina).

Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.

Substitution

Substitution, Morocco. Oussama Idrissi replaces Manuel da Costa.

Substitution

Substitution, Morocco. Mehdi Bourabia replaces Younès Belhanda.

Foul by Manuel da Costa (Morocco).

Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Walter Kannemann.

Goal!

Goal! Morocco 0, Argentina 1. Ángel Correa (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matías Suárez.

Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).

Substitution

Substitution, Argentina. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Paulo Dybala.

Rachid Alioui (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).

Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Morocco).

Guido Rodríguez (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Argentina. Matías Zaracho replaces Leandro Paredes.

Substitution

Substitution, Morocco. Rachid Alioui replaces Khalid Boutaïb.

Substitution

Substitution, Morocco. Faycal Fajr replaces Moubarak Boussoufa.

Attempt blocked. Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Argentina).

Attempt blocked. Manuel da Costa (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moubarak Boussoufa.

Khalid Boutaïb (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Tuesday 26th March 2019

