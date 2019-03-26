Match ends, Morocco 0, Argentina 1.
Morocco v Argentina
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Morocco
- 1Bono
- 5BenatiaBooked at 44minsSubstituted forAbdelhamidat 61'minutes
- 4da CostaSubstituted forIdrissiat 87'minutes
- 6Saïss
- 3Mazraoui
- 8El AhmadiSubstituted forAït Bennasserat 61'minutes
- 14BoussoufaBooked at 55minsSubstituted forFajrat 74'minutes
- 2Hakimi
- 10BelhandaBooked at 8minsSubstituted forBourabiaat 87'minutes
- 9Boufal
- 13BoutaïbBooked at 29minsSubstituted forAliouiat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 7El Haddad
- 11Fajr
- 12Mohamedi
- 15Aït Bennasser
- 16Abdelhamid
- 17Baadi
- 18Bourabia
- 19El Karti
- 20Idrissi
- 21S Amrabat
- 22Tagnaouti
- 23Alioui
Argentina
- 23AndradaSubstituted forMussoat 67'minutes
- 24Montiel
- 6Pezzella
- 4KannemannBooked at 54mins
- 8Acuña
- 7PereyraSubstituted forMarconeat 90+2'minutes
- 28Rodríguez
- 5ParedesSubstituted forZarachoat 76'minutes
- 16de PaulSubstituted forCorreaat 62'minutes
- 21DybalaSubstituted forLo Celsoat 79'minutes
- 22MartínezBooked at 42minsSubstituted forSuárezat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Mercado
- 3Tagliafico
- 9Benedetto
- 11Correa
- 12Marchesín
- 13Marcone
- 15Lanzini
- 19Zaracho
- 20Lo Celso
- 27Suárez
- 29Foyth
- 32Musso
- Referee:
- Janny Sikazwe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away27
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morocco 0, Argentina 1.
Attempt saved. Yunis Abdelhamid (Morocco) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Faycal Fajr with a cross.
Rachid Alioui (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).
Romain Saïss (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matías Suárez (Argentina).
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Iván Marcone replaces Roberto Pereyra.
Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Morocco).
Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Romain Saïss (Morocco) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Faycal Fajr with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Walter Kannemann.
Attempt blocked. Romain Saïss (Morocco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Faycal Fajr with a cross.
Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).
Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Argentina).
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Oussama Idrissi replaces Manuel da Costa.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Mehdi Bourabia replaces Younès Belhanda.
Foul by Manuel da Costa (Morocco).
Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Walter Kannemann.
Goal!
Goal! Morocco 0, Argentina 1. Ángel Correa (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matías Suárez.
Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Paulo Dybala.
Rachid Alioui (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).
Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Morocco).
Guido Rodríguez (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Matías Zaracho replaces Leandro Paredes.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Rachid Alioui replaces Khalid Boutaïb.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Faycal Fajr replaces Moubarak Boussoufa.
Attempt blocked. Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Argentina).
Attempt blocked. Manuel da Costa (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moubarak Boussoufa.
Khalid Boutaïb (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.