Offside, Brazil. Danilo tries a through ball, but Coutinho is caught offside.
Czech Republic v Brazil
Line-ups
Czech Rep
- 23Pavlenka
- 5Coufal
- 3Celustka
- 17Suchy
- 22Novak
- 15Soucek
- 11Pavelka
- 12Masopust
- 8Darida
- 7Zmrhal
- 19Schick
Substitutes
- 1Kolar
- 2Kaderábek
- 4Gebre Selassie
- 6Kalas
- 10Frydek
- 13Kral
- 14Jankto
- 16Koubek
- 18Kudela
- 20Vydra
- 21Skoda
Brazil
- 1Alisson
- 13Danilo
- 4Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 12Lobo Silva
- 5Casemiro
- 21Richarlison
- 18Marques Loureiro
- 10Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 11Coutinho
- 20Roberto Firmino
Substitutes
- 3Miranda
- 6Telles
- 7Neres
- 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 14Fagner
- 15Fabinho
- 16Militão
- 17Felipe Anderson
- 19Sousa Soares
- 22Pereira da Silva
- 23Ederson
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Allan (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Pavelka (Czech Republic).
Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Foul by Casemiro (Brazil).
Vladimir Darida (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Richarlison (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Filip Novak (Czech Republic).
Coutinho (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Vladimir Coufal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alex Sandro (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lukas Masopust (Czech Republic).
Foul by Allan (Brazil).
David Pavelka (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Casemiro (Brazil).
Vladimir Darida (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jaromir Zmrhal with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.