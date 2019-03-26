International Friendlies
Czech Rep0Brazil0

Czech Republic v Brazil

Line-ups

Czech Rep

  • 23Pavlenka
  • 5Coufal
  • 3Celustka
  • 17Suchy
  • 22Novak
  • 15Soucek
  • 11Pavelka
  • 12Masopust
  • 8Darida
  • 7Zmrhal
  • 19Schick

Substitutes

  • 1Kolar
  • 2Kaderábek
  • 4Gebre Selassie
  • 6Kalas
  • 10Frydek
  • 13Kral
  • 14Jankto
  • 16Koubek
  • 18Kudela
  • 20Vydra
  • 21Skoda

Brazil

  • 1Alisson
  • 13Danilo
  • 4Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 5Casemiro
  • 21Richarlison
  • 18Marques Loureiro
  • 10Tolentino Coelho de Lima
  • 11Coutinho
  • 20Roberto Firmino

Substitutes

  • 3Miranda
  • 6Telles
  • 7Neres
  • 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 14Fagner
  • 15Fabinho
  • 16Militão
  • 17Felipe Anderson
  • 19Sousa Soares
  • 22Pereira da Silva
  • 23Ederson
Referee:
Ovidiu Hategan

Match Stats

Home TeamCzech RepAway TeamBrazil
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Offside, Brazil. Danilo tries a through ball, but Coutinho is caught offside.

Allan (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Pavelka (Czech Republic).

Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.

Foul by Casemiro (Brazil).

Vladimir Darida (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Richarlison (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Filip Novak (Czech Republic).

Coutinho (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Vladimir Coufal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Alex Sandro (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lukas Masopust (Czech Republic).

Foul by Allan (Brazil).

David Pavelka (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Casemiro (Brazil).

Vladimir Darida (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jaromir Zmrhal with a cross.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 26th March 2019

Top Stories