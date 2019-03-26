Delay in match Abdelhamid Sabiri (Germany U21) because of an injury.
England U21 v Germany U21
Line-ups
England U21
- 1Henderson
- 17Walker-Peters
- 15FrySubstituted forKonsaat 68'minutes
- 16Clarke-Salter
- 19R SessegnonSubstituted forDasilvaat 81'minutes
- 14DaviesSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 68'minutes
- 4DowellSubstituted forChoudhuryat 68'minutes
- 21Gray
- 10Foden
- 18BarnesSubstituted forLookmanat 81'minutes
- 20SolankeSubstituted forMaddisonat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kenny
- 3Dasilva
- 5Tomori
- 6Kelly
- 7Lookman
- 8Maddison
- 9Calvert-Lewin
- 13Gunn
- 22Woodman
- 24Choudhury
- 25Konsa
Germany U21
- 1Müller
- 2Henrichs
- 5Baumgartl
- 4UduokhaiBooked at 50mins
- 14MittelstädtSubstituted forKlünterat 60'minutes
- 15MaierSubstituted forLöwenat 60'minutes
- 8DahoudSubstituted forStenzelat 80'minutes
- 7ÖztunaliSubstituted forEggesteinat 80'minutes
- 19NeuhausSubstituted forSabiriat 59'minutes
- 18AmiriBooked at 22minsSubstituted forIyohaat 59'minutes
- 10WaldschmidtSubstituted forNmechaat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Klünter
- 9Sabiri
- 11Iyoha
- 16Eggestein
- 17Löwen
- 20Stenzel
- 24Nmecha
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Abdelhamid Sabiri (Germany U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jake Clarke-Salter (England U21).
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Jay Dasilva replaces Ryan Sessegnon.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Ademola Lookman replaces Harvey Barnes.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. James Maddison replaces Dominic Solanke.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany U21. Pascal Stenzel replaces Mahmoud Dahoud.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany U21. Johannes Eggestein replaces Levin Öztunali.
Timo Baumgartl (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21).
Foul by Levin Öztunali (Germany U21).
Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Timo Baumgartl (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21).
Attempt missed. Timo Baumgartl (Germany U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Levin Öztunali.
Foul by Lukas Klünter (Germany U21).
Demarai Gray (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Felix Uduokhai (Germany U21) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Levin Öztunali with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Germany U21. Conceded by Hamza Choudhury.
Foul by Abdelhamid Sabiri (Germany U21).
Hamza Choudhury (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, England U21. Ryan Sessegnon tries a through ball, but Harvey Barnes is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Ezri Konsa Ngoyo replaces Dael Fry.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Hamza Choudhury replaces Kieran Dowell.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces Tom Davies.
Foul by Emmanuel Iyoha (Germany U21).
Dominic Solanke (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Levin Öztunali (Germany U21) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Abdelhamid Sabiri (Germany U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Timo Baumgartl (Germany U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Sessegnon (England U21).
Attempt missed. Abdelhamid Sabiri (Germany U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Levin Öztunali with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Germany U21. Conceded by Harvey Barnes.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany U21. Lukas Nmecha replaces Gian-Luca Waldschmidt.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany U21. Eduard Löwen replaces Arne Maier.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany U21. Lukas Klünter replaces Maximilian Mittelstädt.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany U21. Emmanuel Iyoha replaces Nadiem Amiri.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany U21. Abdelhamid Sabiri replaces Florian Neuhaus.
Foul by Felix Uduokhai (Germany U21).
Dominic Solanke (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.