Inverness Caley Thistle & Ross County fined after Scottish Cup brawl

Tempers frayed during the Scottish Cup tie between Inverness CT and Ross County

Inverness Caley Thistle and Ross County have each been fined £2,500 by the Scottish FA following a melee during the last Highland derby.

Angry scenes followed a tackle by Brad McKay on County winger Michael Gardyne in the Scottish Cup replay on 19 February.

The game finished 2-2, with hosts Caley Thistle prevailing on penalties.

The Championship rivals made their cases at a SFA hearing last Thursday before the punishment was announced.

