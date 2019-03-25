Inverness Caley Thistle & Ross County fined after Scottish Cup brawl
Inverness Caley Thistle and Ross County have each been fined £2,500 by the Scottish FA following a melee during the last Highland derby.
Angry scenes followed a tackle by Brad McKay on County winger Michael Gardyne in the Scottish Cup replay on 19 February.
The game finished 2-2, with hosts Caley Thistle prevailing on penalties.
The Championship rivals made their cases at a SFA hearing last Thursday before the punishment was announced.