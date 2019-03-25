Inverness Caley Thistle & Ross County fined after Scottish Cup brawl

From the section

Tempers frayed during the Scottish Cup tie between Inverness CT and Ross County

Inverness Caley Thistle and Ross County have each been fined £2,500 by the Scottish FA following a melee during the last Highland derby.

Angry scenes followed a tackle by Brad McKay on County winger Michael Gardyne in the Scottish Cup replay on 19 February.

The game finished 2-2, with hosts Caley Thistle prevailing on penalties.

The Championship rivals made their cases at a SFA hearing last Thursday before the punishment was announced.