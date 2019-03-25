Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Portugal v Serbia: Cristiano Ronaldo suffers hamstring injury
-
- From the section European Football
Cristiano Ronaldo has gone off injured during Portugal's European Championship qualifier against Serbia.
Ronaldo pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury when sprinting after the ball and was substituted shortly afterwards.
Serbia were winning the game 1-0 at the time through Dusan Tadic's penalty.
Ronaldo's club, Juventus, are 15 points clear at the top of Italy's Serie A and face Ajax in the Champions League quarter-finals.
The first leg takes place in Amsterdam on 10 April, with the return leg in Turin on 16 April.
The 34-year-old was playing for his country for only the second time since last summer's 2018 World Cup.
Line-ups
Portugal
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Cavaco Cancelo
- 3PepeBooked at 45mins
- 4Rúben Dias
- 5Guerreiro
- 11Bernardo Silva
- 13Danilo
- 14William Carvalho
- 15Ferreira Silva
- 23Ferreira Sousa
- 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forAfonso Fernandesat 31'minutes
Substitutes
- 6José Fonte
- 8João Moutinho
- 9André Silva
- 10João Mário
- 12Malheiro de Sá
- 16Jota
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 18Neves
- 19Mário Rui
- 20Afonso Fernandes
- 21Nélson Semedo
- 22Beto
Serbia
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Rukavina
- 5Spajic
- 4Milenkovic
- 11Mladenovic
- 17Lazovic
- 6Maksimovic
- 22Ljajic
- 14GacinovicSubstituted forRadonjicat 21'minutes
- 10Tadic
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 3Gajic
- 7Zivkovic
- 8Jovic
- 12Rajkovic
- 13Mitrovic
- 15Veljkovic
- 16Lukic
- 18Radonjic
- 19Jovicic
- 20Milinkovic-Savic
- 21Pavkov
- 23Vasiljevic
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
João Cancelo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dusan Tadic (Serbia).
Attempt missed. Dyego Sousa (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a cross.
Attempt missed. Nemanja Radonjic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Foul by Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal).
Dusan Tadic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Darko Lazovic (Serbia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Foul by Rúben Dias (Portugal).
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pizzi (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Second Half
Second Half begins Portugal 1, Serbia 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Portugal 1, Serbia 1.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Raphael Guerreiro.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Pepe.
Attempt missed. Darko Lazovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Pepe (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Pepe (Portugal).
Dusan Tadic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Dyego Sousa (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Uros Spajic (Serbia).
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 1, Serbia 1. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Foul by Bernardo Silva (Portugal).
Adem Ljajic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Attempt missed. William Carvalho (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Pizzi replaces Cristiano Ronaldo because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Dias.
Foul by Danilo Pereira (Portugal).
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
João Cancelo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Rafa.
Foul by Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal).