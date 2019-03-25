European Championship Qualifying - Group B
Portugal1Serbia1

Portugal v Serbia: Cristiano Ronaldo suffers hamstring injury

Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal drew 0-0 with Ukraine in their opening European Championship qualifier on Friday

Cristiano Ronaldo has gone off injured during Portugal's European Championship qualifier against Serbia.

Ronaldo pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury when sprinting after the ball and was substituted shortly afterwards.

Serbia were winning the game 1-0 at the time through Dusan Tadic's penalty.

Ronaldo's club, Juventus, are 15 points clear at the top of Italy's Serie A and face Ajax in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The first leg takes place in Amsterdam on 10 April, with the return leg in Turin on 16 April.

The 34-year-old was playing for his country for only the second time since last summer's 2018 World Cup.

Line-ups

Portugal

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Cavaco Cancelo
  • 3PepeBooked at 45mins
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 11Bernardo Silva
  • 13Danilo
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 15Ferreira Silva
  • 23Ferreira Sousa
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forAfonso Fernandesat 31'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6José Fonte
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 9André Silva
  • 10João Mário
  • 12Malheiro de Sá
  • 16Jota
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 18Neves
  • 19Mário Rui
  • 20Afonso Fernandes
  • 21Nélson Semedo
  • 22Beto

Serbia

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Rukavina
  • 5Spajic
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 11Mladenovic
  • 17Lazovic
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 22Ljajic
  • 14GacinovicSubstituted forRadonjicat 21'minutes
  • 10Tadic
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 3Gajic
  • 7Zivkovic
  • 8Jovic
  • 12Rajkovic
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 15Veljkovic
  • 16Lukic
  • 18Radonjic
  • 19Jovicic
  • 20Milinkovic-Savic
  • 21Pavkov
  • 23Vasiljevic
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamSerbia
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

João Cancelo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dusan Tadic (Serbia).

Attempt missed. Dyego Sousa (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a cross.

Attempt missed. Nemanja Radonjic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Foul by Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal).

Dusan Tadic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Darko Lazovic (Serbia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Foul by Rúben Dias (Portugal).

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Pizzi (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Second Half

Second Half begins Portugal 1, Serbia 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Portugal 1, Serbia 1.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Raphael Guerreiro.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Pepe.

Attempt missed. Darko Lazovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Booking

Pepe (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Pepe (Portugal).

Dusan Tadic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Dyego Sousa (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Uros Spajic (Serbia).

Goal!

Goal! Portugal 1, Serbia 1. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

Foul by Bernardo Silva (Portugal).

Adem Ljajic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Attempt missed. William Carvalho (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Pizzi replaces Cristiano Ronaldo because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Dias.

Foul by Danilo Pereira (Portugal).

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

João Cancelo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Rafa.

Foul by Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal).

Find out more

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22007166
2Bulgaria21102114
3Montenegro201123-11
4Kosovo100101-10
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg21103214
2Ukraine20201102
3Portugal20201102
4Serbia10101101
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland22004136
2Germany11003213
3Netherlands21016333
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2R. of Ireland11001013
3Denmark00000000
4Gibraltar100101-10
5Georgia100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia21012113
2Wales11001013
3Hungary210123-13
4Croatia21013303
5Azerbaijan100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11002113
2Sweden11002113
3Malta11002113
4Romania100112-10
5Faroe Islands100112-10
6Norway100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland22003036
2Israel21105324
3Macedonia21104224
4Slovenia20202202
5Austria200225-30
6Latvia200215-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey22006066
2France22005146
3Iceland21012113
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200203-30
6Moldova200218-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Russia21015323
3Kazakhstan210134-13
4Cyprus21015233
5Scotland210123-13
6San Marino200207-70

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece11002023
2Italy11002023
3Bos-Herze11002113
4Armenia100112-10
5Liechtenstein100102-20
6Finland100102-20
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC