Portugal v Serbia: Cristiano Ronaldo suffers hamstring injury

Portugal drew 0-0 with Ukraine in their opening European Championship qualifier on Friday

Cristiano Ronaldo has gone off injured during Portugal's European Championship qualifier against Serbia.

Ronaldo pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury when sprinting after the ball and was substituted shortly afterwards.

Serbia were winning the game 1-0 at the time through Dusan Tadic's penalty.

Ronaldo's club, Juventus, are 15 points clear at the top of Italy's Serie A and face Ajax in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The first leg takes place in Amsterdam on 10 April, with the return leg in Turin on 16 April.

The 34-year-old was playing for his country for only the second time since last summer's 2018 World Cup.