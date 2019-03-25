Swansea City boosted as Joe Rodon returns to training

Joe Rodon made his senior Swansea City debut in August 2018

Defender Joe Rodon has boosted Swansea City by returning to training ahead of the Championship run-in.

Rodon has not played since suffering a fractured metatarsal during the win over Sheffield United on 19 January.

The 21-year-old had been in impressive form having been given his first-team chance by Graham Potter.

He will look to add to his 24 appearances this season during Swansea's final 10 games of the campaign.

The return of Rodon will give Potter a welcome alternative in central defence, where Mike van der Hoorn has been partnered by Cameron Carter-Vickers in the last couple of months.

Swansea are 10 points adrift of the play-offs in 14th in the table before their trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.