Harry Wilson: Winger gives signed shirt to Corwen football flood appeal

Corwen Juniors FC and Corwen FC are fundraising to repair flood damage

Harry Wilson has donated the shirt he wore as Wales beat Slovakia for fund-raising efforts to help his former club raise money to repair flood damage.

Corwen Juniors, where Wilson learned the game, were affected by March floods that struck areas of north Wales.

Wilson helped Wales win their opening Euro 2020 qualifier, then had his team-mates sign his top to be auctioned.

Corwen Juniors' pitches were flooded and playing equipment was also damaged as the River Dee burst its banks.

Over £2,000 of a £10,000 target had been donated online after seven days of fundraising following the heavy rain.

Liverpool's Wilson is on loan at Derby County for the 2018-19 season.

Meanwhile since the flood, Corwen Juniors have seen boys and girls teams play home games elsewhere, including their local leisure centre and at Ruthin.

Corwen FC, who are top of the Welsh National League Premier Division, are also involved in the fundraising efforts.