European Championship Qualifying - Group H
Turkey4Moldova0

Turkey v Moldova

Line-ups

Turkey

  • 12Günok
  • 2Zeki Çelik
  • 22Ayhan
  • 16Demiral
  • 3Ali Kaldirim
  • 18TokozSubstituted forBelozogluat 84'minutes
  • 14Tekdemir
  • 20TürüçSubstituted forKaracaat 78'minutes
  • 10CalhanogluSubstituted forYaziciat 66'minutes
  • 9Tosun
  • 17Yilmaz

Substitutes

  • 1Bolat
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 5Belozoglu
  • 6Yokuslu
  • 7Gönül
  • 8Ozyakup
  • 11Yazici
  • 13Tasdemir
  • 15Yalcin
  • 19Malli
  • 21Karaca
  • 23Cakir

Moldova

  • 23Koselev
  • 15Jardan
  • 5Posmac
  • 3Razgoniuc
  • 2ReabciukBooked at 64mins
  • 22Graur
  • 9Cebotaru
  • 8CarpSubstituted forTurcanat 45'minutes
  • 11GinsariSubstituted forAntoniucat 73'minutes
  • 7IonitaBooked at 65mins
  • 18AmbrosSubstituted forNicolaescuat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Namasco
  • 4Turcan
  • 6Anton
  • 10Cociuc
  • 12Celeadnic
  • 13Nicolaescu
  • 16Antoniuc
  • 17Sandu
  • 20Platica
  • 21Milinceanu
Referee:
Serhiy Boyko

Match Stats

Home TeamTurkeyAway TeamMoldova
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home10
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Turkey 4, Moldova 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Turkey 4, Moldova 0.

Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).

Ion Nicolaescu (Moldova) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).

Artiom Razgoniuc (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Turkey. Kaan Ayhan tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Yusuf Yazici (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Burak Yilmaz.

Attempt missed. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yusuf Yazici.

Efecan Karaca (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova).

Emre (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artur Ionita (Moldova).

Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey).

Alexandru Antoniuc (Moldova) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Yusuf Yazici (Turkey) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cenk Tosun with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Turkey. Emre replaces Dorukhan Tokoz because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Alexandru Antoniuc (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Cenk Tosun (Turkey).

Ion Jardan (Moldova) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Dorukhan Tokoz (Turkey) because of an injury.

Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).

Ion Nicolaescu (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Turkey. Efecan Karaca replaces Deniz Türüç.

Attempt missed. Iaser Turcan (Moldova) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

Offside, Turkey. Deniz Türüç tries a through ball, but Cenk Tosun is caught offside.

Foul by Yusuf Yazici (Turkey).

Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Moldova. Alexandru Antoniuc replaces Radu Ginsari.

Goal!

Goal! Turkey 4, Moldova 0. Kaan Ayhan (Turkey) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Deniz Türüç with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Dinu Graur.

Attempt blocked. Eugeniu Cebotaru (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Artur Ionita.

Substitution

Substitution, Turkey. Yusuf Yazici replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

Attempt missed. Radu Ginsari (Moldova) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ion Nicolaescu.

Booking

Artur Ionita (Moldova) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dorukhan Tokoz (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artur Ionita (Moldova).

Booking

Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22007166
2Bulgaria21102114
3Montenegro201123-11
4Kosovo100101-10
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg21103214
2Ukraine20201102
3Portugal20201102
4Serbia10101101
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland22004136
2Germany11003213
3Netherlands21016333
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2R. of Ireland11001013
3Denmark00000000
4Gibraltar100101-10
5Georgia100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia21012113
2Wales11001013
3Hungary210123-13
4Croatia21013303
5Azerbaijan100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11002113
2Sweden11002113
3Malta11002113
4Romania100112-10
5Faroe Islands100112-10
6Norway100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland22003036
2Israel21105324
3Macedonia21104224
4Slovenia20202202
5Austria200225-30
6Latvia200215-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey22006066
2France22005146
3Iceland21012113
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200203-30
6Moldova200218-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Russia21015323
3Kazakhstan210134-13
4Cyprus21015233
5Scotland210123-13
6San Marino200207-70

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece11002023
2Italy11002023
3Bos-Herze11002113
4Armenia100112-10
5Liechtenstein100102-20
6Finland100102-20
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

