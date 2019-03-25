Substitution, Andorra. Jordi Aláez replaces Cristian Martínez.
Andorra v Albania
-
Line-ups
Andorra
- 1Gomes Moreira
- 18Rubio GómezBooked at 59mins
- 20Llovera
- 6Lima SolàBooked at 6mins
- 15San Nicolás
- 22Rodríguez
- 4Rebés
- 3Vales
- 10ClementeSubstituted forCervósat 67'minutes
- 8De Matos Vieira
- 2MartínezBooked at 73minsSubstituted forAláezat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 5García Miramontes
- 7Pujol
- 9Sánchez Alburquerque
- 11Moreno Marín
- 13Pol Pérez
- 14Aláez
- 16Martínez Palau
- 17Cervós
- 19Gómez
Albania
- 1Berisha
- 4Hysaj
- 16Ismajli
- 6Djimsiti
- 17Aliji
- 20Kace
- 8Basha
- 14XhakaSubstituted forAbrashiat 67'minutes
- 21Uzuni
- 10Sadiku
- 7GrezdaSubstituted forBalajat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Balliu
- 3Mihaj
- 5Veseli
- 9Memushaj
- 11Abazaj
- 12Hoxha
- 13Trashi
- 15Qose
- 18Ajeti
- 19Balaj
- 22Abrashi
- 23Selmani
- Referee:
- Filip Glova
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away9
Live Text
Substitution
Booking
Cristian Martínez (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Etrit Berisha (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristian Martínez (Andorra).
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Bekim Balaj replaces Eros Grezda.
Elseid Hysaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Amir Abrashi replaces Taulant Xhaka.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Joan Cervós replaces Ludovic Clemente.
Attempt missed. Marc Vales (Andorra) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ludovic Clemente with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Albania).
Cristian Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Moisés San Nicolás (Andorra).
Ergys Kace (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).
Naser Aliji (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Naser Aliji (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Víctor Rodríguez (Andorra).
Booking
Jesús Rubio (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ergys Kace (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jesús Rubio (Andorra).
Corner, Andorra. Conceded by Ardian Ismajli.
Elseid Hysaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moisés San Nicolás (Andorra).
Foul by Ergys Kace (Albania).
Ildefons Lima (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Elseid Hysaj (Albania) because of an injury.
Delay in match Marc Vales (Andorra) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Ludovic Clemente (Andorra) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Berat Djimsiti (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).
Second Half
Second Half begins Andorra 0, Albania 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Andorra 0, Albania 1.
Berat Djimsiti (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).
Attempt missed. Ergys Kace (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Ergys Kace (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).
Attempt blocked. Armando Sadiku (Albania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ardian Ismajli.