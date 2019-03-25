European Championship Qualifying - Group H
Andorra0Albania1

Andorra v Albania

Line-ups

Andorra

  • 1Gomes Moreira
  • 18Rubio GómezBooked at 59mins
  • 20Llovera
  • 6Lima SolàBooked at 6mins
  • 15San Nicolás
  • 22Rodríguez
  • 4Rebés
  • 3Vales
  • 10ClementeSubstituted forCervósat 67'minutes
  • 8De Matos Vieira
  • 2MartínezBooked at 73minsSubstituted forAláezat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5García Miramontes
  • 7Pujol
  • 9Sánchez Alburquerque
  • 11Moreno Marín
  • 13Pol Pérez
  • 14Aláez
  • 16Martínez Palau
  • 17Cervós
  • 19Gómez

Albania

  • 1Berisha
  • 4Hysaj
  • 16Ismajli
  • 6Djimsiti
  • 17Aliji
  • 20Kace
  • 8Basha
  • 14XhakaSubstituted forAbrashiat 67'minutes
  • 21Uzuni
  • 10Sadiku
  • 7GrezdaSubstituted forBalajat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Balliu
  • 3Mihaj
  • 5Veseli
  • 9Memushaj
  • 11Abazaj
  • 12Hoxha
  • 13Trashi
  • 15Qose
  • 18Ajeti
  • 19Balaj
  • 22Abrashi
  • 23Selmani
Referee:
Filip Glova

Match Stats

Home TeamAndorraAway TeamAlbania
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home18
Away9

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra. Jordi Aláez replaces Cristian Martínez.

Booking

Cristian Martínez (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Etrit Berisha (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cristian Martínez (Andorra).

Substitution

Substitution, Albania. Bekim Balaj replaces Eros Grezda.

Elseid Hysaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).

Substitution

Substitution, Albania. Amir Abrashi replaces Taulant Xhaka.

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra. Joan Cervós replaces Ludovic Clemente.

Attempt missed. Marc Vales (Andorra) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ludovic Clemente with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Albania).

Cristian Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Moisés San Nicolás (Andorra).

Ergys Kace (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).

Naser Aliji (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Naser Aliji (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Víctor Rodríguez (Andorra).

Booking

Jesús Rubio (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ergys Kace (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jesús Rubio (Andorra).

Corner, Andorra. Conceded by Ardian Ismajli.

Elseid Hysaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moisés San Nicolás (Andorra).

Foul by Ergys Kace (Albania).

Ildefons Lima (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Elseid Hysaj (Albania) because of an injury.

Delay in match Marc Vales (Andorra) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Ludovic Clemente (Andorra) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

Berat Djimsiti (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).

Second Half

Second Half begins Andorra 0, Albania 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Andorra 0, Albania 1.

Berat Djimsiti (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcio Vieira (Andorra).

Attempt missed. Ergys Kace (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Ergys Kace (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).

Attempt blocked. Armando Sadiku (Albania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ardian Ismajli.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22009186
2Bulgaria20202202
3Kosovo10101101
4Montenegro201125-31
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg21103214
2Ukraine20201102
3Portugal20201102
4Serbia10101101
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland22004136
2Germany11003213
3Netherlands21016333
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2R. of Ireland11001013
3Denmark00000000
4Gibraltar100101-10
5Georgia100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia21012113
2Wales11001013
3Hungary210123-13
4Croatia21013303
5Azerbaijan100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11002113
2Sweden11002113
3Malta11002113
4Romania100112-10
5Faroe Islands100112-10
6Norway100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland22003036
2Israel21105324
3Macedonia21104224
4Slovenia20202202
5Austria200225-30
6Latvia200215-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey22006066
2France22006156
3Iceland21012203
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200203-30
6Moldova200218-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Russia21015323
3Kazakhstan210134-13
4Cyprus21015233
5Scotland210123-13
6San Marino200207-70

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece11002023
2Italy11002023
3Bos-Herze11002113
4Armenia100112-10
5Liechtenstein100102-20
6Finland100102-20
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories