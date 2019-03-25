European Championship Qualifying - Group H
France2Iceland0

France v Iceland

Line-ups

France

  • 1Lloris
  • 2Pavard
  • 4Varane
  • 5Umtiti
  • 22Kurzawa
  • 6Pogba
  • 13Kanté
  • 10Mbappé
  • 7Griezmann
  • 14Matuidi
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 8Lemar
  • 15Zouma
  • 16Mandanda
  • 17Sissoko
  • 18Fekir
  • 19Sidibe
  • 20Thauvin
  • 21NDombele
  • 23Areola

Iceland

  • 1Halldórsson
  • 2Saevarsson
  • 5Ingason
  • 14Árnason
  • 6R Sigurdsson
  • 18Magnússon
  • 16SigurjonssonSubstituted forTraustasonat 57'minutes
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 8BjarnasonBooked at 51mins
  • 10G Sigurdsson
  • 22Berg GudmundssonSubstituted forFinnbogasonat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Fjóluson
  • 4Pálsson
  • 9Kjartansson
  • 11Finnbogason
  • 12Kristinsson
  • 13Rúnarsson
  • 15Hermannsson
  • 19Gíslason
  • 20Sigurdsson
  • 21Traustason
  • 23AF Skúlason
Referee:
István Kovács

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamIceland
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home12
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away3

Live Text

Offside, France. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.

Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland).

Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).

Birkir Már Saevarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, France. Paul Pogba tries a through ball, but Benjamin Pavard is caught offside.

Offside, Iceland. Arnór Ingvi Traustason tries a through ball, but Alfred Finnbogason is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! France 2, Iceland 0. Olivier Giroud (France) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.

Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (France) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Paul Pogba.

Attempt missed. Blaise Matuidi (France) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paul Pogba.

Substitution

Substitution, Iceland. Alfred Finnbogason replaces Johann Gudmundsson.

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (France) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Iceland. Arnór Ingvi Traustason replaces Runar Mar Sigurjonsson because of an injury.

Delay in match Runar Mar Sigurjonsson (Iceland) because of an injury.

Corner, France. Conceded by Sverrir Ingason.

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (France).

Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (France).

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Olivier Giroud (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland).

Attempt saved. Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.

Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).

Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins France 1, Iceland 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, France 1, Iceland 0.

Attempt missed. Blaise Matuidi (France) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa following a corner.

Corner, France. Conceded by Kári Árnason.

Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (France) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, France. Conceded by Birkir Már Saevarsson.

Corner, France. Conceded by Ragnar Sigurdsson.

Foul by N'Golo Kanté (France).

Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa.

Foul by Antoine Griezmann (France).

Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, France. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22009186
2Bulgaria20202202
3Kosovo10101101
4Montenegro201125-31
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg21103214
2Ukraine20201102
3Portugal20201102
4Serbia10101101
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland22004136
2Germany11003213
3Netherlands21016333
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2R. of Ireland11001013
3Denmark00000000
4Gibraltar100101-10
5Georgia100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia21012113
2Wales11001013
3Hungary210123-13
4Croatia21013303
5Azerbaijan100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11002113
2Sweden11002113
3Malta11002113
4Romania100112-10
5Faroe Islands100112-10
6Norway100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland22003036
2Israel21105324
3Macedonia21104224
4Slovenia20202202
5Austria200225-30
6Latvia200215-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey22006066
2France22006156
3Iceland21012203
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200203-30
6Moldova200218-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Russia21015323
3Kazakhstan210134-13
4Cyprus21015233
5Scotland210123-13
6San Marino200207-70

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece11002023
2Italy11002023
3Bos-Herze11002113
4Armenia100112-10
5Liechtenstein100102-20
6Finland100102-20
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories