Offside, France. Antoine Griezmann tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
France v Iceland
Line-ups
France
- 1Lloris
- 2Pavard
- 4Varane
- 5Umtiti
- 22Kurzawa
- 6Pogba
- 13Kanté
- 10Mbappé
- 7Griezmann
- 14Matuidi
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 8Lemar
- 15Zouma
- 16Mandanda
- 17Sissoko
- 18Fekir
- 19Sidibe
- 20Thauvin
- 21NDombele
- 23Areola
Iceland
- 1Halldórsson
- 2Saevarsson
- 5Ingason
- 14Árnason
- 6R Sigurdsson
- 18Magnússon
- 16SigurjonssonSubstituted forTraustasonat 57'minutes
- 17Gunnarsson
- 8BjarnasonBooked at 51mins
- 10G Sigurdsson
- 22Berg GudmundssonSubstituted forFinnbogasonat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Fjóluson
- 4Pálsson
- 9Kjartansson
- 11Finnbogason
- 12Kristinsson
- 13Rúnarsson
- 15Hermannsson
- 19Gíslason
- 20Sigurdsson
- 21Traustason
- 23AF Skúlason
- Referee:
- István Kovács
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away3
Live Text
Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland).
Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).
Birkir Már Saevarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, France. Paul Pogba tries a through ball, but Benjamin Pavard is caught offside.
Offside, Iceland. Arnór Ingvi Traustason tries a through ball, but Alfred Finnbogason is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! France 2, Iceland 0. Olivier Giroud (France) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (France) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
Attempt missed. Blaise Matuidi (France) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Alfred Finnbogason replaces Johann Gudmundsson.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (France) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Arnór Ingvi Traustason replaces Runar Mar Sigurjonsson because of an injury.
Delay in match Runar Mar Sigurjonsson (Iceland) because of an injury.
Corner, France. Conceded by Sverrir Ingason.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (France).
Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (France).
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Olivier Giroud (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland).
Attempt saved. Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).
Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins France 1, Iceland 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, France 1, Iceland 0.
Attempt missed. Blaise Matuidi (France) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa following a corner.
Corner, France. Conceded by Kári Árnason.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (France) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, France. Conceded by Birkir Már Saevarsson.
Corner, France. Conceded by Ragnar Sigurdsson.
Foul by N'Golo Kanté (France).
Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (France).
Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, France. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.