Foul by Mirlind Kryeziu (Kosovo).
Kosovo v Bulgaria
Line-ups
Kosovo
- 12Muric
- 15VojvodaBooked at 19mins
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Aliti
- 17Kololli
- 6Kryeziu
- 5ShalaSubstituted forZhegrovaat 59'minutes
- 7Rashica
- 9CelinaSubstituted forHalimiat 58'minutes
- 10Zeneli
- 18Muriqi
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 2Xhemajli
- 4Voca
- 8Halimi
- 11Kastrati
- 14Hasani
- 16Bekaj
- 19Paqarada
- 20Kryeziu
- 21Nuhiu
- 22Zhegrova
- 23Berisha
Bulgaria
- 13Mihaylov
- 2PopovBooked at 53mins
- 5Bodurov
- 15Bozhikov
- 14NedyalkovBooked at 19mins
- 9DelevSubstituted forZanevat 68'minutes
- 6SlavchevBooked at 36mins
- 7Kostadinov
- 8Nedelev
- 20Malinov
- 10PopovBooked at 41mins
Substitutes
- 1Evtimov
- 3Zanev
- 4Hadzhiev
- 11Vutov
- 12Antov
- 16Vasilev
- 17Minchev
- 18Ivanov
- 19Kostov
- 21Kirilov
- 22Dimitrov
- 23Makendzhiev
- Referee:
- Gediminas Mazeika
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bulgaria. Petar Zanev replaces Spas Delev.
Besar Halimi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).
Offside, Kosovo. Benjamin Kololli tries a through ball, but Milot Rashica is caught offside.
Foul by Besar Halimi (Kosovo).
Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Kosovo 1, Bulgaria 1. Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fidan Aliti.
Offside, Bulgaria. Spas Delev tries a through ball, but Strahil Popov is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo. Edon Zhegrova replaces Herolind Shala.
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo. Besar Halimi replaces Bersant Celina.
Attempt missed. Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Arbër Zeneli with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Anton Nedyalkov.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Anton Nedyalkov.
Attempt missed. Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).
Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Strahil Popov (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Strahil Popov (Bulgaria).
Corner, Bulgaria. Conceded by Fidan Aliti.
Attempt blocked. Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Todor Nedelev.
Foul by Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo).
Todor Nedelev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Nikolay Bodurov.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Nikolay Bodurov.
Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Strahil Popov (Bulgaria).
Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo).
Strahil Popov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Kosovo 0, Bulgaria 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Kosovo 0, Bulgaria 1.
Attempt saved. Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi with a headed pass.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Georgi Kostadinov.
Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Strahil Popov (Bulgaria).
Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (Kosovo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Arbër Zeneli.