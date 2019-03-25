European Championship Qualifying - Group A
Kosovo1Bulgaria1

Kosovo v Bulgaria

Line-ups

Kosovo

  • 12Muric
  • 15VojvodaBooked at 19mins
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Aliti
  • 17Kololli
  • 6Kryeziu
  • 5ShalaSubstituted forZhegrovaat 59'minutes
  • 7Rashica
  • 9CelinaSubstituted forHalimiat 58'minutes
  • 10Zeneli
  • 18Muriqi

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 2Xhemajli
  • 4Voca
  • 8Halimi
  • 11Kastrati
  • 14Hasani
  • 16Bekaj
  • 19Paqarada
  • 20Kryeziu
  • 21Nuhiu
  • 22Zhegrova
  • 23Berisha

Bulgaria

  • 13Mihaylov
  • 2PopovBooked at 53mins
  • 5Bodurov
  • 15Bozhikov
  • 14NedyalkovBooked at 19mins
  • 9DelevSubstituted forZanevat 68'minutes
  • 6SlavchevBooked at 36mins
  • 7Kostadinov
  • 8Nedelev
  • 20Malinov
  • 10PopovBooked at 41mins

Substitutes

  • 1Evtimov
  • 3Zanev
  • 4Hadzhiev
  • 11Vutov
  • 12Antov
  • 16Vasilev
  • 17Minchev
  • 18Ivanov
  • 19Kostov
  • 21Kirilov
  • 22Dimitrov
  • 23Makendzhiev
Referee:
Gediminas Mazeika

Match Stats

Home TeamKosovoAway TeamBulgaria
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home8
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

Foul by Mirlind Kryeziu (Kosovo).

Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Bulgaria. Petar Zanev replaces Spas Delev.

Besar Halimi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).

Offside, Kosovo. Benjamin Kololli tries a through ball, but Milot Rashica is caught offside.

Foul by Besar Halimi (Kosovo).

Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Kosovo 1, Bulgaria 1. Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fidan Aliti.

Offside, Bulgaria. Spas Delev tries a through ball, but Strahil Popov is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Kosovo. Edon Zhegrova replaces Herolind Shala.

Substitution

Substitution, Kosovo. Besar Halimi replaces Bersant Celina.

Attempt missed. Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Arbër Zeneli with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Anton Nedyalkov.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Anton Nedyalkov.

Attempt missed. Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.

Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).

Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Strahil Popov (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Strahil Popov (Bulgaria).

Corner, Bulgaria. Conceded by Fidan Aliti.

Attempt blocked. Kristiyan Malinov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Ivelin Popov (Bulgaria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Todor Nedelev.

Foul by Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo).

Todor Nedelev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Nikolay Bodurov.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Nikolay Bodurov.

Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Strahil Popov (Bulgaria).

Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo).

Strahil Popov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Kosovo 0, Bulgaria 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Kosovo 0, Bulgaria 1.

Attempt saved. Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi with a headed pass.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Georgi Kostadinov.

Arbër Zeneli (Kosovo) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Strahil Popov (Bulgaria).

Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (Kosovo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Arbër Zeneli.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22009186
2Bulgaria20202202
3Kosovo10101101
4Montenegro201125-31
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg21103214
2Ukraine20201102
3Portugal20201102
4Serbia10101101
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland22004136
2Germany11003213
3Netherlands21016333
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2R. of Ireland11001013
3Denmark00000000
4Gibraltar100101-10
5Georgia100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia21012113
2Wales11001013
3Hungary210123-13
4Croatia21013303
5Azerbaijan100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11002113
2Sweden11002113
3Malta11002113
4Romania100112-10
5Faroe Islands100112-10
6Norway100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland22003036
2Israel21105324
3Macedonia21104224
4Slovenia20202202
5Austria200225-30
6Latvia200215-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey22006066
2France22006156
3Iceland21012203
4Albania210112-13
5Andorra200203-30
6Moldova200218-70

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Russia21015323
3Kazakhstan210134-13
4Cyprus21015233
5Scotland210123-13
6San Marino200207-70

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece11002023
2Italy11002023
3Bos-Herze11002113
4Armenia100112-10
5Liechtenstein100102-20
6Finland100102-20
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories