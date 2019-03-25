Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Gerson Leal Rodrigues Gouveia.
Luxembourg v Ukraine
Line-ups
Luxembourg
- 1Moris
- 18Jans
- 2ChanotBooked at 51mins
- 4MalgetBooked at 62mins
- 13Carlson
- 8Martins Pereira
- 10Thill
- 16Barreiro MartinsBooked at 45mins
- 15Thill
- 6Rodrigues Gouveia
- 20Turpel
Substitutes
- 3Mahmutovic
- 5Bohnert
- 7Gerson
- 9Alves Da Mota
- 11Bensi
- 12Schon
- 14Sinani
- 17Mutsch
- 19Jänisch
- 21Skenderovic
- 23Kips
Ukraine
- 12Pyatov
- 2ButkoBooked at 63mins
- 5BurdaBooked at 48mins
- 22Matvyenko
- 13Mykolenko
- 17Zinchenko
- 15Tsygankov
- 9BezusSubstituted forYaremchukat 64'minutes
- 8Malinovskiy
- 10Konoplyanka
- 19Ribeiro Moraes Junior
Substitutes
- 1Boyko
- 3Sobol
- 4Krivtsov
- 6Stepanenko
- 7Shaparenko
- 11Shabanov
- 14Buyalskiy
- 16Sydorchuk
- 18Yaremchuk
- 20Bolbat
- 21Karavaev
- 23Lunin
- Referee:
- Mattias Gestranius
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Attempt missed. Moraes (Ukraine) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Ukraine).
Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Roman Yaremchuk replaces Roman Bezus.
Booking
Bogdan Butko (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bogdan Butko (Ukraine).
Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Kevin Malget (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Moraes (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Malget (Luxembourg).
Attempt missed. Gerson Leal Rodrigues Gouveia (Luxembourg) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Olivier Thill.
Foul by Moraes (Ukraine).
Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Vitaliy Mykolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Turpel (Luxembourg).
Foul by Roman Bezus (Ukraine).
Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Moraes (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Turpel (Luxembourg).
Attempt saved. Laurent Jans (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christopher Martins Pereira.
Attempt missed. Moraes (Ukraine) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Kevin Malget.
Booking
Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Moraes (Ukraine).
Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Vincent Thill (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Maxime Chanot following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Gerson Leal Rodrigues Gouveia (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincent Thill.
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Moraes.
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Roman Bezus.
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Booking
Mykyta Burda (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mykyta Burda (Ukraine).
Olivier Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roman Bezus (Ukraine).
Second Half
Second Half begins Luxembourg 1, Ukraine 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Luxembourg 1, Ukraine 1.
Booking
Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.