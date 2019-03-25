Quiz: Can you name France's top 10 goalscorers?
-
- From the section European Football
He just can't stop scoring.
This Chelsea striker bagged again on Monday to help France record a comfortable 4-0 victory over Iceland in their European qualifier.
And by doing so, he became the country's third highest goalscorer of all time with 35 goals in 89 appearances.
The 32-year-old is one of the answers in this quiz, but can you name the other French players who have made the top 10 all-time goalscoring list?
You've got three minutes...
Can you name France's top 10 goalscorers?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10