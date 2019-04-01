Championship
Swansea19:45Brentford
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Brentford

Said Benrahma scores for Brentford
Said Benrahma's winner at Middlesbrough on 9 March was Brentford's second goal in four minutes but the Bees have not netted in three games since
Swansea City have Wayne Routledge back in contention again after missing Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest following the birth of his child.

Boss Graham Potter hopes top scorer Oliver McBurnie is okay to play twice in four days following the 2-1 loss to Forest but Joe Rodon is still not fit.

Brentford captain Romaine Sawyers missed Saturday's draw at Wigan after his return from international duty.

Luke Daniels is again set to deputise for injured keeper Daniel Bentley.

Daniels, who played in the Bees' 4-1 FA Cup defeat at Swansea in February, is likely to continue, while Lewis McLeod returned to action as a substitute after a long injury lay-off on Saturday and may be in contention for a starting place.

Swansea are 15th in the Championship, two places and three points behind Brentford, who are nine points off the play-off zone, having not scored in three games since a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough.

Match facts

  • Swansea have won their last six matches against Brentford in all competitions.
  • Brentford have lost five of their last six away matches at Swansea since winning 3-2 in the Football League Trophy in February 2001.
  • Swansea have lost four consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since May 2018, when they lost each of their final five games in the Premier League.
  • Out of Brentford's 50 points this season, 14 (28%) have been won away from home. Only Wigan (15%) have earned a lower percentage of their total points on the road.
  • Oli McBurnie has netted 16 (34.8%) of Swansea's 46 Championship goals this season. Only Birmingham City's Che Adams (38.2%) and Hull City's Jarrod Bowen (37.5%) have scored a higher share of their team's goals.
  • This is the first time since September 2017 that Brentford have failed to score in three straight league games. The last time they were scoreless in four games was back in September 2010 in League One.

Tuesday 2nd April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich39249678483081
2Leeds39237966412576
3Sheff Utd39228966372974
4West Brom392010975502570
5Aston Villa391515970551560
6Derby381611115245759
7Bristol City371610114840858
8Middlesbrough381513104032858
9Nottm Forest391415105445957
10Preston391512125952757
11Sheff Wed391414114851-356
12Hull39159155656054
13Brentford3813111460501050
14Stoke391018113742-548
15Swansea37138164648-247
16Blackburn391211165362-947
17QPR39128194661-1544
18Birmingham391214135552341
19Reading39913174257-1540
20Wigan391010194157-1640
21Millwall38910194358-1537
22Rotherham39715174167-2636
23Bolton3988232864-3632
24Ipswich39315213064-3424
