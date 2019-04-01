Swansea City v Brentford

Said Benrahma's winner at Middlesbrough on 9 March was Brentford's second goal in four minutes but the Bees have not netted in three games since

Swansea City have Wayne Routledge back in contention again after missing Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest following the birth of his child.

Boss Graham Potter hopes top scorer Oliver McBurnie is okay to play twice in four days following the 2-1 loss to Forest but Joe Rodon is still not fit.

Brentford captain Romaine Sawyers missed Saturday's draw at Wigan after his return from international duty.

Luke Daniels is again set to deputise for injured keeper Daniel Bentley.

Daniels, who played in the Bees' 4-1 FA Cup defeat at Swansea in February, is likely to continue, while Lewis McLeod returned to action as a substitute after a long injury lay-off on Saturday and may be in contention for a starting place.

Swansea are 15th in the Championship, two places and three points behind Brentford, who are nine points off the play-off zone, having not scored in three games since a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough.

