Watford v Fulham

Watford's Andre Gray
Watford's Andre Gray has scored in each of his last three league games against Fulham

TEAM NEWS

Watford's Tom Cleverley has a calf tear that could also sideline him from next weekend's FA Cup semi-final.

But Andre Gray and Jose Holebas, who have recovered from minor injuries and were unused substitutes at Manchester United on Saturday, could feature.

Fulham are monitoring Aleksandar Mitrovic, who missed the defeat to Manchester City with a stomach problem.

Defender Alfie Mawson and goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli remain sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: Fulham's long goodbye could be confirmed at Vicarage Road.

Despite a record investment last summer - the most ever spent by a newly promoted club - defeat here would seal relegation with five games remaining.

Given Fulham's goal difference, even a draw here would merely delay the inevitable.

Watford haven't lost at home in any competition since Boxing Day and, depending on results elsewhere, three points could see Javi Gracia's side leapfrog Everton, Leicester and Wolves this midweek.

The top six remains a closed shop, but the battle to be seventh and "Best of the Rest" is in Watford's sights now.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • All three previous Premier League meetings have ended in a draw.
  • Fulham have not beaten Watford in any of their last five meetings (D3, L2).

Watford

  • Watford are in danger of losing three consecutive league matches for the second time this season.
  • But they are looking for a third consecutive home win.
  • A 13th league victory of the season would be the most recorded by Watford in a top-flight campaign since 1986-87, when they earned 18 wins.
  • They only need three more points this season to eclipse their club Premier League record of 45, set in 2015-16.
  • Watford have won just one of their last 10 midweek Premier League games (D2, L7).

Fulham

  • Fulham have lost their last eight league games, including all four under caretaker manager Scott Parker.
  • They have lost their last six consecutive away matches and have not won away in the league for a year - their tally of just two points away from home this season is the lowest in the top four tiers of English football.
  • They have conceded at least twice in 12 consecutive league games.
  • Fulham have managed to score in just half of their 16 away matches in this season's Premier League.
  • They have kept just one clean sheet away from home in this season's top flight - at Newcastle in December.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool32247172195379
2Man City31252481216077
3Tottenham312011058342461
4Man Utd31187660411961
5Arsenal30186663392460
6Chelsea31186752341860
7Wolves31128113838044
8Leicester32135144243-144
9Everton32127134542343
10Watford31127124346-343
11West Ham32126144148-742
12Bournemouth32115164358-1538
13Crystal Palace31106153841-336
14Newcastle3198143140-935
15Brighton3096153243-1133
16Southampton3189143550-1533
17Burnley3296173759-2233
18Cardiff3184192859-3128
19Fulham3245232972-4317
20Huddersfield3235241859-4114
