Watford v Fulham

Watford's Andre Gray has scored in each of his last three league games against Fulham

TEAM NEWS

Watford's Tom Cleverley has a calf tear that could also sideline him from next weekend's FA Cup semi-final.

But Andre Gray and Jose Holebas, who have recovered from minor injuries and were unused substitutes at Manchester United on Saturday, could feature.

Fulham are monitoring Aleksandar Mitrovic, who missed the defeat to Manchester City with a stomach problem.

Defender Alfie Mawson and goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli remain sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: Fulham's long goodbye could be confirmed at Vicarage Road.

Despite a record investment last summer - the most ever spent by a newly promoted club - defeat here would seal relegation with five games remaining.

Given Fulham's goal difference, even a draw here would merely delay the inevitable.

Watford haven't lost at home in any competition since Boxing Day and, depending on results elsewhere, three points could see Javi Gracia's side leapfrog Everton, Leicester and Wolves this midweek.

The top six remains a closed shop, but the battle to be seventh and "Best of the Rest" is in Watford's sights now.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

All three previous Premier League meetings have ended in a draw.

Fulham have not beaten Watford in any of their last five meetings (D3, L2).

Watford

Watford are in danger of losing three consecutive league matches for the second time this season.

But they are looking for a third consecutive home win.

A 13th league victory of the season would be the most recorded by Watford in a top-flight campaign since 1986-87, when they earned 18 wins.

They only need three more points this season to eclipse their club Premier League record of 45, set in 2015-16.

Watford have won just one of their last 10 midweek Premier League games (D2, L7).

Fulham