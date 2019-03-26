Scottish Gossip: Scotland, McLeish, McInnes, Celtic, Hearts

Scotland manager Alex McLeish says he's looking for a new 'Kenny Dalglish' or 'Joe Jordan' for the national team as he seeks to lift them out of the current feeling of despair. (Daily Record)

McLeish insists he cannot allow himself to worry about the possibility of being sacrificed in order to appease an unsettled Tartan Army. (Scotsman)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon praised Jordan Jones' performances for Northern Ireland and joked that he wasn't too pleased the winger had signed a pre-contract agreement to join rivals Rangers from Kilmarnock this summer. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian striker Marc McNulty revealed his father and brother were part of the booing Scotland support in San Marino on Sunday, when McNulty made his second appearance for the national team. (Herald)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is "angered" that Dons captain Graeme Shinnie received so much "unfair" criticism for his part in Scotland's defeat to Kazakhstan. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic forward Ryan Christie is on the verge of a comeback after his hamstring injury, but Sunday's Old Firm match will arrive too soon for him to feature in that. (Daily Record)

French side Toulouse are considering a summer move for Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum, who will be out of contract at the end of the season. (Daily Express)