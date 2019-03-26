Montenegro face racist behaviour charge in Euro 2020 qualifier against England

Uefa has charged Montenegro with racist behaviour following the abuse suffered by England players in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Podgorica on Monday.

England won 5-1 but the match was overshadowed by racist chanting from some home fans directed at several England players, including Danny Rose.

Uefa said "disciplinary proceedings" had been opened against Montenegro with one charge for "racist behaviour".

The case will be dealt with by European football's governing body on 16 May.

Anti-discrimination group Fare said they had identified the match as "high risk" for racism before the game.

Montenegro coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic said he did not "hear or notice any" racist abuse.

But Fare executive director Piara Powar said: "We had an observer present who picked up evidence of racial abuse.

"Our monitoring team have been compiling the evidence we have before presenting it to Uefa."

Montenegro also face other charges relating to crowd disturbances, the throwing of objects, setting off of fireworks and the blocking of stairways following the game at the Podgorica City Stadium.

What happened?

After only six minutes, BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Ian Dennis said he heard racist chants when Tottenham left-back Rose was in possession. BBC football correspondent John Murray also said he heard the chanting throughout the game and spoke to pitch-side photographers who described the abuse the England players received as "disgusting".

Raheem Sterling scored England's fifth goal in the 81st minute and celebrated by putting his hands to his ears, a gesture he later said was a response to the racist abuse.

In injury time Rose was booked following a strong challenge on Aleksandar Boljevic, with more racist chants aimed at the 28-year-old.

It is not the first time Rose has faced this situation on international duty.

He was racially abused in Serbia in an under-21 game in 2012.Serbia's FA was fined £65,000, with their under-21s having to play a game behind closed doors.

More to follow.