Chris Powell: Southend United sack manager after 11-game run without win

Chris Powell was given his England debut by Sven-Goran Eriksson in 2001 and went on to win five caps

League One club Southend United have sacked manager Chris Powell.

The Shrimpers are 20th in the table and only outside the relegation zone on goal difference following a run of 11 games without a win.

"The results over a number of weeks has impacted all concerned and immediate changes needed to be made," said a club statement.

"The club's interests are paramount, but the board are nevertheless disappointed to see Chris leave."

Former England full-back Powell, 49, had been in charge at Roots Hall since January 2018.

He had spent six years with Southend as a player between 1990 and 1996 and returned as boss to succeed Phil Brown.

Powell helped them to a 10th-placed finish last season, and they were in that position after their most recent victory - a 4-0 success at Bradford on 19 January.

However, Southend have taken only four points from their 11 league games since and are in danger of dropping into the fourth tier after four seasons in League One.

Ricky Duncan, the head of the club's academy, has taken temporary charge.