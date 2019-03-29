Checkatrade Trophy final: Portsmouth v Sunderland

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett and Sunderland manager Jack Ross are hoping to lead their respective sides to Wembley glory and promotion from League One

Checkatrade Trophy final Date: Sunday, 31 March Kick-off: 14:30 BST Venue: Wembley Stadium Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Solent & BBC Newcastle; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Portsmouth and Sunderland are expected to be backed by a sell-out crowd in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley.

The attendance is set to be the biggest for any final in the competition's history, surpassing the 80,841 who saw Wolves beat Burnley in 1988.

Portsmouth striker Ronan Curtis may feature on the bench should he recover from a serious finger injury.

Sunderland hope striker Will Grigg (ankle) will return after missing Northern Ireland's European qualifiers.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ronan Curtis: Portsmouth and Republic of Ireland forward's finger saved by surgeons

The two League One sides will have their eyes on a chance to win some silverware, but both are also firmly in contention for promotion to the Championship.

Portsmouth and Sunderland are third and fourth in the league respectively, separated by just a point with automatic promotion still very much in both of their sights.

Both sides topped their respective Checkatrade Trophy groups before making it through three knockout rounds to set up their meeting at Wembley.

In the third year of the expanded competition, which includes 16 Category A academy sides, Sunderland claimed some local bragging rights when they beat Newcastle United Under-21s 4-0 in the last 16.

Victory against Manchester City Under-21s followed before a semi-final win over Bristol Rovers.

Portsmouth negotiated the knockout stages by beating Arsenal Under-21s, Southend, Peterborough and Bury to reach the final.

This will be the first final to be contested between two former Premier League clubs. Pompey's last Wembley appearance came in the 2010 FA Cup final, when Chelsea beat them 1-0.

Sunderland's only previous appearance at the rebuilt Wembley saw them lose 3-1 to Manchester City in the 2014 League Cup final.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett told BBC South Today:

"It's not a normal game - it's a one-off, it's a cup final and that changes things slightly in how we approach it.

"My job is to make sure that we can separate the two and really concentrate on the football.

"That will be the same as winning a game is difficult and we will have to concentrate and work hard and get our focus on the right things.

"It's a great feeling to lead a team out at Wembley. I've been fortunate to have done it before in my career and it's a moment I'm really looking forward to on Sunday."

Sunderland manager Jack Ross told BBC Newcastle:

"The reality is for the vast majority of players, these occasions don't come round very often.

"The opportunity to play at Wembley in front of such a big crowd is something for them to embrace.

"It sounds very obvious to say, but the only way for them to properly enjoy it is to go on and win the trophy.

"I've got to remember to try to enjoy some of it, but the reality is the preparation for this has been very similar to a regular league game.

"But, in the fullness of time, it will be something I look back with great pride and I want to try to enjoy it as well."

