Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee United
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ross County
|28
|17
|6
|5
|50
|27
|23
|57
|2
|Dundee Utd
|29
|15
|7
|7
|40
|35
|5
|52
|3
|Ayr
|27
|12
|7
|8
|42
|28
|14
|43
|4
|Inverness CT
|28
|10
|12
|6
|38
|31
|7
|42
|5
|Dunfermline
|28
|11
|7
|10
|30
|30
|0
|40
|6
|Morton
|28
|8
|10
|10
|27
|36
|-9
|34
|7
|Queen of Sth
|28
|7
|9
|12
|35
|35
|0
|30
|8
|Falkirk
|29
|7
|9
|13
|31
|40
|-9
|30
|9
|Partick Thistle
|29
|8
|5
|16
|31
|47
|-16
|29
|10
|Alloa
|28
|6
|8
|14
|28
|43
|-15
|26