St Johnstone v St Mirren
- Johnstone have won six of their last seven Scottish Premiership games against St Mirren, including each of their last four without conceding a single goal, since a 1-2 defeat in October 2014.
- St Mirren have won just two of their 13 trips to Perth in the top flight (D3 L8), failing to score in four of their last five visits to McDiarmid Park.
- St Johnstone have won just one of their last eight home league games (D2 L5), losing each of their last three.
- St Mirren have won just seven points on the road in the this season (P14 W1 D4 L9) - the fewest in the division.