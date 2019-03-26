Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone19:45St Mirren
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v St Mirren

St Johnstone striker Tony Watt
St Johnstone have beaten St Mirren in both previous league meetings this season

  • Johnstone have won six of their last seven Scottish Premiership games against St Mirren, including each of their last four without conceding a single goal, since a 1-2 defeat in October 2014.
  • St Mirren have won just two of their 13 trips to Perth in the top flight (D3 L8), failing to score in four of their last five visits to McDiarmid Park.
  • St Johnstone have won just one of their last eight home league games (D2 L5), losing each of their last three.
  • St Mirren have won just seven points on the road in the this season (P14 W1 D4 L9) - the fewest in the division.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic30224467165170
2Rangers30179466224460
3Aberdeen30157846341252
4Kilmarnock30149739281151
5Hearts30145113535047
6Hibernian30129945321345
7Motherwell30124143341-840
8Livingston30108123231138
9St Johnstone29115132939-1038
10Hamilton3073202061-4124
11Dundee3046202462-3818
12St Mirren2945202156-3517
