Celtic v Rangers: Scottish Youth Cup final live on BBC Scotland
- From the section Scottish
This season's Scottish Youth Cup final between Celtic and Rangers will be shown live on the BBC Scotland channel.
Hampden Park will host the 19:05 BST kick-off on Thursday 25 April, with the action also shown on the BBC Sport website.
Celtic, looking for a 16th success in the tournament, beat Queens' Park in the last four.
Rangers, who have lifted the trophy on six occasions, got the better of last year's beaten finalists Aberdeen.