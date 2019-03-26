Truro City sack manager Leigh Robinson after just under seven months in charge

After taking over on 3 September, Leigh Robinson had guided Truro out of the National League South relegation zone

Leigh Robinson has been sacked as manager by Truro City - after just under seven months in charge of the National League South side.

Robinson and assistant Michael Meeker have both parted company with the relegation-threatened club.

Truro are now seeking a third manager of the season, Robinson having come in to replace Lee Hodges on 3 September.

City, in 19th, are a place and a point above the drop zone after Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Chelmsford.

