Truro City sack manager Leigh Robinson after just under seven months in charge
- From the section Conference
Leigh Robinson has been sacked as manager by Truro City - after just under seven months in charge of the National League South side.
Robinson and assistant Michael Meeker have both parted company with the relegation-threatened club.
Truro are now seeking a third manager of the season, Robinson having come in to replace Lee Hodges on 3 September.
City, in 19th, are a place and a point above the drop zone after Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Chelmsford.
