Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Malta v Spain
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Malta
- 1Bonello
- 4Borg
- 2Caruana
- 22Muscat
- 19Zerafa
- 16Mintoff
- 15Corbalan
- 6Guillaumier
- 8Fenech
- 7Mbong
- 10Nwoko
Substitutes
- 3Micallef
- 5Grech
- 9Mifsud
- 11Muscat
- 12Vella
- 13Vella
- 14Montebello
- 17Camilleri
- 18Kristensen
- 20Grech
- 21Muscat
- 23Haber
Spain
- 13Arrizabalaga
- 20Roberto
- 15Ramos
- 12Hermoso
- 3Gayá
- 11Canales
- 16Hernández
- 6Saúl
- 10Asensio
- 7Morata
- 14Bernat
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 2Gómez
- 4Martínez
- 5Busquets
- 8Ceballos
- 9Rodrigo
- 17Mata
- 18Alba
- 19Muniain
- 21Parejo
- 22Navas
- 23López
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home16%
- Away84%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Caruana (Malta).
Attempt blocked. Sergio Canales (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Mario Hermoso (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Mintoff (Malta).
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Spain).
Joseph Zerafa (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Spain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross following a set piece situation.
Juan Bernat (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steve Borg (Malta).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.