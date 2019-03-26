Match ends, Switzerland 3, Denmark 3.
Switzerland v Denmark
Line-ups
Switzerland
- 1Sommer
- 4Elvedi
- 5AkanjiBooked at 90mins
- 13RodríguezSubstituted forBenitoat 45'minutes
- 23Mbabu
- 17ZakariaBooked at 59mins
- 10XhakaSubstituted forSowat 79'minutes
- 8Freuler
- 14Zuber
- 7EmboloBooked at 90mins
- 9AjetiSubstituted forMehmediat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lichtsteiner
- 3Benito
- 6Lang
- 11Steffen
- 12Mvogo
- 15Sow
- 16Fassnacht
- 18Mehmedi
- 19Gavranovic
- 20Klose
- 21Omlin
Denmark
- 1Schmeichel
- 14Dalsgaard
- 4Kjaer
- 13M Jorgensen
- 17Stryger Larsen
- 19SchöneSubstituted forHøjbjergat 70'minutes
- 8Delaney
- 20Poulsen
- 10Eriksen
- 11Braithwaite
- 9N JørgensenBooked at 38minsSubstituted forGytkjærat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ankersen
- 3Andersen
- 5Knudsen
- 6Christensen
- 7Bruun Larsen
- 12Dolberg
- 15Billing
- 16Lössl
- 18Lerager
- 21Gytkjær
- 22Rönnow
- 23Højbjerg
- Referee:
- Damir Skomina
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Switzerland 3, Denmark 3.
Booking
Breel Embolo (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Switzerland 3, Denmark 3. Henrik Dalsgaard (Denmark) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Gytkjær with a headed pass.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Yann Sommer.
Attempt saved. Christian Gytkjær (Denmark) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Booking
Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Switzerland).
Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Simon Kjaer (Denmark) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.
Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Denmark) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Nico Elvedi (Switzerland).
Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Switzerland 3, Denmark 2. Christian Gytkjær (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yussuf Poulsen.
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Thomas Delaney.
Attempt blocked. Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Remo Freuler.
Attempt missed. Steven Zuber (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Djibril Sow with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Switzerland 3, Denmark 1. Zanka (Denmark) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Loris Benito (Switzerland).
Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Simon Kjaer (Denmark) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Loris Benito.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Djibril Sow replaces Granit Xhaka.
Foul by Kevin Mbabu (Switzerland).
Jens Stryger Larsen (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Switzerland 3, Denmark 0. Breel Embolo (Switzerland) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Manuel Akanji following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Remo Freuler with a cross.
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Jens Stryger Larsen.
Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Zanka (Denmark).
Foul by Loris Benito (Switzerland).
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Simon Kjaer (Denmark) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Yann Sommer.
Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Denmark) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yussuf Poulsen with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Admir Mehmedi replaces Albian Ajeti.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Christian Gytkjær replaces Nicolai Jørgensen.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg replaces Lasse Schöne.