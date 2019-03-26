European Championship Qualifying - Group F
Norway3Sweden3

Norway v Sweden

Line-ups

Norway

  • 1Jarstein
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 6NordtveitBooked at 52mins
  • 3AjerBooked at 69mins
  • 2Aleesami
  • 20Ødegaard
  • 18SelnaesBooked at 28mins
  • 19Henriksen
  • 11ElyounoussiSubstituted forKamaraat 72'minutes
  • 21JohnsenBooked at 62minsSubstituted forSørlothat 87'minutes
  • 7King

Substitutes

  • 4Hovland
  • 5Rosted
  • 8Johansen
  • 9Sørloth
  • 10Elyounoussi
  • 12Bråtveit
  • 13Fossum
  • 15Møller Dæhli
  • 16Svensson
  • 17Linnes
  • 22Grytebust
  • 23Kamara

Sweden

  • 1Olsen
  • 16Krafth
  • 4Granqvist
  • 3HelanderBooked at 72mins
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 7LarssonSubstituted forIsakat 62'minutes
  • 20OlssonBooked at 29minsSubstituted forAnderssonat 90+5'minutes
  • 8EkdalSubstituted forSvenssonat 66'minutes
  • 17ClaessonBooked at 55mins
  • 9Berg
  • 11Quaison

Substitutes

  • 2Lustig
  • 5Fransson
  • 10Isak
  • 12Johnsson
  • 13Svensson
  • 14Tinnerholm
  • 15Larsson
  • 18Papagiannopoulos
  • 19Andersson
  • 21Durmaz
  • 22Sema
  • 23Nordfeldt
Referee:
Gianluca Rocchi

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwayAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home12
Away20
Shots on Target
Home3
Away10
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Norway 3, Sweden 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Norway 3, Sweden 3.

Goal!

Goal! Norway 3, Sweden 3. Ola Kamara (Norway) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Ludwig Augustinsson.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Sebastian Andersson replaces Kristoffer Olsson because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Markus Henriksen (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua King.

Goal!

Goal! Norway 2, Sweden 3. Robin Quaison (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Claesson.

Alexander Isak (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Markus Henriksen (Norway).

Offside, Norway. Omar Elabdellaoui tries a through ball, but Joshua King is caught offside.

Emil Krafth (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alexander Sørloth (Norway).

Substitution

Substitution, Norway. Alexander Sørloth replaces Bjørn Johnsen.

Goal!

Own Goal by Håvard Nordtveit, Norway. Norway 2, Sweden 2.

Attempt blocked. Robin Quaison (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kristoffer Olsson.

Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Robin Quaison.

Andreas Granqvist (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ole Selnaes (Norway).

Attempt missed. Joshua King (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Gustav Svensson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Haitam Aleesami.

Attempt blocked. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Quaison.

Attempt saved. Marcus Berg (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emil Krafth with a cross.

Foul by Emil Krafth (Sweden).

Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gustav Svensson (Sweden).

Ole Selnaes (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Gustav Svensson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ola Kamara (Norway).

Attempt saved. Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Filip Helander (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Filip Helander (Sweden).

Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Norway. Ola Kamara replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Rune Jarstein.

Attempt saved. Robin Quaison (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Norway 2, Sweden 1. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

Penalty saved! Andreas Granqvist (Sweden) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

