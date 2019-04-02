Scottish Premiership
Rangers19:45Hearts
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Rangers are unbeaten in their past seven Scottish Premiership meetings with Hearts (W6 D1), since a 4-1 defeat the last time the two sides met on a Wednesday back in February 2017.
  • Hearts have won just one of their past 23 trips to Ibrox in the top-flight (W17 D5), a 2-1 victory back in March 2012 under Paulo Sérgio.
  • Rangers have won each of their last four matches on a Wednesday in all competitions, this after having won just one of their first six such games on this day under Steven Gerrard (D3 L2).
  • Hearts boss Craig Levein has lost each of his last eight Scottish Premiership matches against Rangers and is winless in 13 (D3 L10) since a 2-1 victory with Dundee United over Walter Smith's Rangers side in October 2007.
  • Sean Clare has scored two goals in his last three league games for Hearts - he had netted just one in his first 19 before this.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31234469175273
2Rangers31179567244360
3Kilmarnock31159744281654
4Aberdeen31157947361152
5Hearts31155113736150
6Hibernian31139947331448
7Motherwell31134143641-543
8St Johnstone31125143042-1241
9Livingston31108133333038
10Hamilton3173212066-4624
11St Mirren3155212358-3520
12Dundee3146212564-3918
View full Scottish Premiership table

