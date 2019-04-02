St Mirren v Celtic
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- St. Mirren have won just one of their 32 Scottish Premiership matches against Celtic (D3 L28), losing 15 of their 17 matches against them (D2) since a 4-0 win back in March 2010.
- Celtic have kept 22 clean sheets in 32 matches against St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership, conceding just three goals against them in the last 17 games and scoring 43 in reply during this period.
- St. Mirren have won two of their past three home league matches (L1); they had won just two of their first 13 this season before this (D1 L10).
- Celtic have won each of their four-away league matches in 2019, the only 100% win rate in the Scottish Premiership this calendar year.
- Celtic are without a win in four away league matches at newly-promoted opponents (D3 L1), with their last win over such opposition coming over Rangers in April 2017 (5-1).