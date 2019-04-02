Hibernian v Kilmarnock
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Hibernian have lost just two of their past 14 top-flight matches against Kilmarnock (W7 D5 L2), however they did lose the most recent meeting between the two sides, 3-0 in December 2018 - Hibs haven't lost back to back Scottish Premiership games against Killie since December 2008 under Mixu Paatelainen.
- There have been 20 goals scored in the last four league meetings between Hibernian and Kilmarnock, an average of five goals per game (10 goals each).
- Since Paul Heckingbottom took charge in February, no side has picked up more points in the Scottish Premiership than Hibernian (16 - P6 W5 D1 L0).
- Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their last 12 league matches played on a Wednesday (W5 D7) since a 1-4 defeat to Celtic in April 2015 under Gary Locke.
- Since the start of 2015/16, Kris Boyd has scored four goals in four league starts against Hibernian; only against Partick Thistle (five) has he netted more in this time.