Scottish Premiership
Livingston19:45Hamilton
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Hamilton Academical

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • This will be just the third meeting between Livingston and Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership with each of the previous two taking place this season - a 1-0 victory for the side playing at home on both occasions.
  • Livingston haven't won a midweek game in the Scottish Premiership (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) since March 2005 under Richard Gough (3-1 v Kilmarnock), drawing three and losing seven of 10 such matches since.
  • Hamilton have lost seven of their past eight away league games, beating Aberdeen 2-0 in the other in February.
  • Of Livingston's past 16 home league goals, 13 have been scored in the second half (81%).
  • Hamilton have scored just seven away league goals this season, fewer than any other Scottish Premiership side, with the Accies finding the net in just four of their 16 away fixtures in the 2018-19 competition.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31234469175273
2Rangers31179567244360
3Kilmarnock31159744281654
4Aberdeen31157947361152
5Hearts31155113736150
6Hibernian31139947331448
7Motherwell31134143641-543
8St Johnstone31125143042-1241
9Livingston31108133333038
10Hamilton3173212066-4624
11St Mirren3155212358-3520
12Dundee3146212564-3918
