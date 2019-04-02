Livingston v Hamilton Academical
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- This will be just the third meeting between Livingston and Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership with each of the previous two taking place this season - a 1-0 victory for the side playing at home on both occasions.
- Livingston haven't won a midweek game in the Scottish Premiership (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) since March 2005 under Richard Gough (3-1 v Kilmarnock), drawing three and losing seven of 10 such matches since.
- Hamilton have lost seven of their past eight away league games, beating Aberdeen 2-0 in the other in February.
- Of Livingston's past 16 home league goals, 13 have been scored in the second half (81%).
- Hamilton have scored just seven away league goals this season, fewer than any other Scottish Premiership side, with the Accies finding the net in just four of their 16 away fixtures in the 2018-19 competition.