Jessica Samuelsson: Arsenal Women defender leaves to return to native Sweden

Jessica Samuelsson has been a Sweden international since 2011

Sweden defender Jessica Samuelsson has left Women's Super League leaders Arsenal to join Rosengard FC.

The 27-year-old is returning to her native country after moving to Arsenal from Linkopings in 2017.

She has made just 10 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

An Arsenal statement read: "We would like to thank Jessica for her dedication and commitment during her time at the club - and wish her the very best of luck at Rosengard FC."

Arsenal signed the full-back, who previously played for Melbourne Victory, ahead of the 2017-18 season.

She was a member of the Sweden squad that won silver medals at the 2016 Olympic Games.