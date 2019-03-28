NFL: Harry Kane wants to play as kicker 'in 10 or 12 years'

Media playback is not supported on this device Super Bowl 53: New England Patriots fan Harry Kane excited to be at the Super Bowl

England captain Harry Kane says he wants to play as a kicker in the NFL.

The Tottenham striker, a New England Patriots fan, watched them win a sixth Super Bowl in Atlanta in February.

"The desire to play in the NFL is real. It's something that in 10 or 12 years I definitely want to try," 25-year-old Kane told ESPN.

"If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup and you then play in the NFL, would you then be considered one of the greatest sportsmen ever?"

He added: "It goes back to that drive to be the best. Even if I download a game on my phone, can I be the best in the world?"

Kane, who has won 37 England caps, won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup and is Tottenham's top scorer this season with 20 goals.

In Atlanta, he met Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, the 41-year-old Patriots quarterback who has won a record six Super Bowls.

"We've had a similar path being doubted when we were younger - maybe not being the best athletes as kids," Kane said.

"Not many people thought he'd become that good or even play in the NFL and he went on to become the best ever.

"At the time, it gave me a real boost to say, look, anything is possible. If you have that self-belief and that drive and that hunger, you can do it."

Kane will be awarded an MBE for services to sport from the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.