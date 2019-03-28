Glentoran: Gary Smyth to be replaced as manager at the Oval

Smyth was appointed Glentoran manager following Ronnie McFall's resignation in January

Glentoran plan to replace manager Gary Smyth after Saturday's Irish League match against Cliftonville.

Smyth has already been informed that he will not be able to continue in the job according to the Belfast Telegraph.

The former Glens defender was promoted to manager at the Oval following Ronnie McFall's resignation in January.

Since taking charge, the 49-year-old has steered Glentoran away from relegation and up to seventh place in the Premiership table.

Smyth stepped down as manager of Championship side H&W Welders to join the Glentoran coaching team last summer and he was expected to be handed the top job at the end of this season before McFall's decision to step down.

In his 11-game spell as manager, the former defender has led the Glens to five wins, four losses and two draws, helping the east Belfast side to move away from the relegation battle and challenge for the European play-offs.

Smyth is in the process of earning his coaching A licence, which allows him to manage in the Irish League but would not allow him to take charge of the club in European competitions.