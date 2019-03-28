Alex McLeish to be sacked as Scotland manager - gossip

Alex McLeish is set to be relieved of his duties as Scotland manager over the next 24 hours after a poor start to the Euro 2020 qualification campaign. (Daily Record)

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell will hold talks with the 60-year-old today as the governing body looks to move quickly after a humiliating 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan and a 2-0 win in San Marino. (Daily Record)

As well as the poor performances in the opening double header, there was a "deeply troubling episode" ahead of the win in San Marino that left the SFA concerned that McLeish's health is being adversely affected by the role. (Daily Record)

Former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan insists the poor state of the national side is down to clubs. (Scotsman)

Former Celtic winger Didier Agathe reckons manager Neil Lennon can lead the club to 12 titles in a row and has urged the club's board to hand the Northern Irishman a five-year contract. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers winger Glenn Middleton hopes his display in Portugal for Scotland under-19s can help him force his way back into Steven Gerrard's first team. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland and Glasgow star Sam Johnson says Warriors' Champions Cup quarter-final at Saracens is not "Calcutta Cup part 2". (Scotsman)