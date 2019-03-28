Lawro's Premier League predictions v legendary guitarist Johnny Marr

Liverpool's title credentials will be tested on Sunday by a Tottenham team looking to turn around their slump in form.

Spurs head for Anfield having taken only one point from their past four Premier League games, suffering three successive defeats on the road.

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson said: "I think Liverpool will win, but I would back Spurs to hang on in the top four. They are due to play their first game at their new stadium on Wednesday and that will give them a big lift between now and the end of the season."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week he is up against former The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, who is now a solo star.

Marr had a trial for Man City as a boy but says playing the guitar was always going to be his priority over a football career

The 55-year-old Mancunian grew up in a predominantly Manchester United-supporting household but is a Manchester City fan and told BBC Sport: "I first went to watch them in 1972.

"It was City versus Wolves, I went with a mate. I was about nine at the time and like a lot of football fans I have that great memory of my first time going up the steps and into the ground and seeing the pitch, that massive expanse of green, married to the sound and all the excitement and energy of the place. It never really leaves you, that memory.

"Back then, City had their great famous team of the 1970s of Mike Summerbee, Colin Bell and Franny Lee.

"Luckily for me, my first game was a 5-2 win with Lee scoring a hat-trick, and I just fell in love with the whole thing. I fell in love with the kit, and the atmosphere of the game and it has been an interesting journey since then."

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

SATURDAY

Fulham v Man City (12:30 GMT)

Fulham gave Liverpool a decent game before the international break but they still lost after an error by their goalkeeper and that game was symptomatic of their entire season.

There have been plenty of occasions where the Cottagers have played relatively well but something has transpired that has meant they have nothing to show for it.

I am not sure they will get close to causing an upset this time, though.

City play Cardiff on Wednesday and their bid to win the quadruple will see them play twice a week every week in April.

Teams only have a schedule like that for two reasons - either their pitch has been waterlogged, or they are really good.

I think we know which one of those applies to City and, from my own experience, their players will be delighted because it means they are still in every competition.

Three trophies is a definite possibility for City this season. I am not quite sure about four, but they have given themselves a great chance.

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Johnny's prediction: I've got a bit of a soft spot for Fulham, but I'm sorry guys - City to win. 1-3

And on being a City fan now, compared to when they were in League One 20 years ago: Younger City fans now have maybe heard about the dark ages of the late 1990s but they really can't imagine what it was like, and it is hard to explain because of the way things are now with how dazzling the football is and how much success we have had.

Johnny Marr and Noel Gallagher are both City fans

The amazing thing is that City were still getting 30-odd thousand people at our games, really strong support. Maybe we were all just masochists, I don't know? It was not down to any belief things would get better, just love for the club, so it was important for the fans to stick it out. But to just drop down two tiers was unthinkable really and I remember those times as when things always went from bad to worse.

Nowadays, for City to be favourites for pretty much every game we play is amazing. What's not to like? Over the last few years, we have been enjoying this incredible standard of play, especially since Pep Guardiola arrived. The last few seasons have been next-level stuff.

Brighton v Southampton

Southampton got an excellent win over Tottenham last time out but they are still living dangerously, just above the relegation zone.

This is a tough game for them, against a Brighton side that are into the FA Cup semi-finals and have won their past two Premier League games.

So, the Seagulls are on the up, and a win here would see them take a huge step towards safety. I think they will get it too.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Johnny's prediction: 2-2

Burnley v Wolves

I thought Burnley would have been out of the relegation mix by now, but instead they are in the middle of the fight to stay up.

The Clarets' last game saw them turned over by a Leicester side that were down to 10 men for virtually the entire 90 minutes, which is not the sort of statement you want to be making at this stage of the season.

Burnley have lost their past four games, while Wolves have suffered only one defeat in 12 so, form-wise, there is only one winner.

I just wonder what the Wolves team will look like, though, because they may have next weekend's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on their minds.

They play again in the league before then, at Manchester United on Tuesday, so Nuno Espirito Santo is perhaps more likely to rest players in that game, but I am still going to go with a Burnley win.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Johnny's prediction: I think Burnley boss Sean Dyche has got his work cut out here. Wolves are a formidable side. 1-2

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield

Huddersfield gave it a good go at West Ham last time out but they still lost after being 3-1 up with 15 minutes to go, which kind of sums up why they are so far adrift at the bottom of the table.

This fixture was Huddersfield's first game in the Premier League in August 2017, when they won 3-0 at Selhurst Park, but there is no chance of a repeat result this time around.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Johnny's prediction: Sorry, Huddersfield, but I think Palace's physicality, plus the fact they are at home, means they will come out on top. 3-0

Leicester v Bournemouth

Bournemouth were denied victory late on against Newcastle last time out, and this is a tough trip for them to try to make amends.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers now has two wins out of three and he has started well.

Getting results quickly always makes a big difference to a new boss because your players are more inclined to listen when they are winning games.

It is no coincidence that the Foxes' results have picked up since Jamie Vardy has been back in the starting line-up and I can see them pushing on now until the rest of the season.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Johnny's prediction: 2-1

Man Utd v Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was announced as permanent Manchester United manager on Thursday. Sometimes a caretaker manager comes in and does really well but you are not sure whether he should get the job full-time, but that is not the case here.

Will Solskjaer keep on winning now his future is sorted out and take three points on Saturday? Yes.

Hornets boss Javi Gracia rested players before his side's FA Cup quarter-final win over Crystal Palace and I think next weekend's semi-final will be on his mind here.

Watford play again, against Fulham on Tuesday, before they face Wolves at Wembley but I don't think Gracia will play his best XI at Old Trafford.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Johnny's prediction: 3-1

West Ham v Everton (17:30 GMT)

Which West Ham team will turn up this week, and in which half? They have been so up and down recently, it is hard to know.

Everton have been inconsistent too but I look at the way they played in the second half of their win over Chelsea before the international break and think they might be at the start of a little unbeaten run.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Johnny's prediction: Think this will be a very interesting game because both teams are going to slug it out. I am going to go with West Ham though. 3-2

SUNDAY

Cardiff v Chelsea (14:05 BST)

Cardiff have not played since they beat West Ham on 9 March and, at home, they always give it a go.

Chelsea collapsed against Everton last time out, and I don't think Blues boss Mauricio Sarri has grasped what English football is like yet.

Yes, his side had dominated in the first half at Goodison Park but they did not score.

Sarri was probably not expecting Everton to come out and play as well as they did in the second half, but this is the Premier League and that is why it is different to La Liga and Serie A - here, if you don't punish teams when you are on top, there is always the chance that will happen.

I would still back Chelsea to win on Sunday, though. Sarri has got a lot of quality in his side and, if they are at it in these kind of games, they tend to win.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Johnny's prediction: It depends what Chelsea side shows up that day - I mean, what is going on there? I am going to say they will win, though. 1-3

Liverpool v Tottenham (16:30 BST)

People are still saying that Liverpool are not playing particularly well but they have not lost any of their past 10 league games and they are in a very good position.

It doesn't really matter how well they play now anyway, because winning is all that matters for Jurgen Klopp's side.

There is always the chance that Spurs will throw a spanner in the works of course, and last season they nicked a point at Anfield with a controversial last-gasp penalty.

Tottenham's away form is still the second-best in the Premier League, even after losing their previous three games on the road, and of course they are dangerous.

But Liverpool's eyes are on the prize now. They know how big this game is, and I think they will get the result they need.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Johnny's prediction: 2-1

MONDAY

Arsenal v Newcastle (14:05 BST)

Rafa Benitez has taken his Newcastle side on a great run, with only one defeat in their past six games.

The Magpies are as good as safe now, and probably only need one more win to be sure of staying up, but I don't think they will get it here.

While Arsenal have struggled on the road, when they are at home they play with lots of confidence. I can see this almost being a kind of routine victory for them.

It is a worry the Gunners are so different on their travels, though. What that basically says is that everything is good at home when they have loads of the ball and that is the strength of the team when they are going forward - like they should be on Monday.

But, when they are away, and under the cosh more, they can't seem to cope with that. They don't seem to be able to pick up points on a regular basis, and their results in Europe have been disappointing too.

Unai Emery has made plenty of changes after replacing Arsene Wenger as manager but in that regard, it is still 'same old, same old Arsenal'.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Johnny's prediction: Arsenal are sort of getting the wheels back on at the moment and I am going to back them here. 2-0

How did Lawro do last time?

Before the international break, Lawro took on Radio 1 DJ Danny Howard to predict the FA Cup quarter-finals and five Premier League games.

For the FA Cup quarter-finals, which do not count towards Lawro's average or the guest leaderboard, Lawro correctly guessed the outcome of three of the four ties, including two exact results, for a score of 90 points. Howard guessed the outcome of two ties, scoring 20 points.

In the Premier League, Lawro got two correct results and no exact scores for a total - so far - of 20 points. His score will be updated when the remaining games are played.

Howard will also have his score updated when the remaining games are played. So far he has three correct results, no exact scores, and 30 points.

