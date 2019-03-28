Erwin Mulder: Broken finger rules out Swansea City keeper for rest of season
Swansea City goalkeeper Erwin Mulder is set to miss the rest of the season, while captain Leroy Fer is still some way off a return to action.
Mulder has made 27 appearances in 2018-19 but his campaign looks to be over after he broke a finger in training.
Steven Benda, a 20-year-old German, will be promoted to the first-team squad alongside Kristoffer Nordfeldt.
Midfielder Fer, meantime, remains on the sidelines with the hamstring injury he suffered at the end of January.
"We've had a problem with Erwin in the week. He's broken a finger so he's probably out for the rest of the season," said Swansea boss Graham Potter.
"It's a blow for us and it's unfortunate for Erwin, but we've got Kris and Steven. They're the two that we have for the foreseeable future."
As for Fer, Potter added: "I wouldn't want to put a timescale on it.
"He is having a scan tomorrow [Friday] and then we will have to go through the right protocols. It will still be a few weeks I would say."